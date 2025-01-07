The first episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix was Kay Adams' first professional wrestling event, and she seems to have a handle on it.

She attended the RAW premiere on Netflix and took her X, formerly Twitter, followers along for the ride. The Up & Adams host posted several times throughout the night, including asking who The Undertaker and others were.

“If I was a wrestler[,] I would hide all of the metal chairs the second I got to the venue,” Adams said of the iconic professional wrestling weapon.

Her key post came during the opening match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, which was contested under “Bloodline Rules.” This included the use of steel chairs, which Adams knows what to do with.

The idea is true — hiding the steel chairs would eliminate them as a threat. Kay Adams may have a future in covering WWE if she so swishes after attending RAW's big premiere on Netflix.

The first episode of RAW on the streaming service was a star-studded affair. Other celebrities, such as Travis Scott, Gabriel Iglesias, Macaulay Culkin, Vanessa Hudgens, and O'Shea Jackson Jr. were seen at the show.

WWE's RAW debut on Netflix

After nearly two consecutive decades on USA Network, Monday Night RAW moved to Netflix on January 6, 2025. The premiere episode was a blockbuster event, with stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk there.

It opened with a message from Paul “Triple H” Levesque before The Rock delivered a promo. Reigns then faced Solo Sikoa to determine the sole Tribal Chief.

Later in the night, there was a WWE Women's World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. After months of chasing the title, Ripley finally regained it in a hard-fought contest.

The main event was the long-awaited matchup between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. They hit each other with everything, pulling out each other's signature moves. Ultimately, it was Punk who won. He hit two consecutive Go to Sleeps on Rollins and got the pin.

Additionally, Cena started his farewell tour. During his promo, Cena declared himself for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. It sounds like he is going all out during this final full-time run.

The only other match that took place was between Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre. In a surprising twist, Uso pinned McIntyre and won the match. It is unclear if McIntyre will continue hunting down the OG Bloodline going forward.