John Wick Chapter 4 earned Keanu Reeves a huge payday. And it could earn him even more.

Salary + ownership stake?

According to Just Jared, Reeves earned a payday of $15 million for John Wick Chapter 4. Additionally, he allegedly has ownership stake in the franchise, meaning he'll earn even more from the film's profits.

At the box office, the fourth John Wick was the highest-grossing entry in the franchise. It grossed over $410 million worldwide.

Since 2014, Reeves has led the John Wick franchise. With each installment comes bigger success. The inaugural film made a modest $107 million worldwide before the second jumped to $171 million. The third film saw the greatest success by a wide margin up until that point. It grossed over $327 million before the fourth film topped that.

A John Wick spin-off film, Ballerina, will star Ana de Armas. Reeves is also set to reprise his role in that film.

Keanu Reeves first gained notoriety for his role in the Bill & Ted franchise. After the first two films were released in 1989 and 1991, respectively, Reeves and Alex Winter reprised their roles in the 2020 sequel, Bill & Ted Face the Music. Earlier in his career, Reeves also led films like The Devil's Advocate with Al Pacino, Constantine, Point Break, and Speed.

In recent years, Reeves has landed roles in the likes of Toy Story 4 and DC League of Super-Pets.

Aside from the John Wick franchise, Reeves is also known for leading the Matrix franchise. He led the first three installments as Neo. In 2021, he made his long-awaited return to the franchise in Resurrections.