There are few things Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum hasn’t achieved in 2022. She became an all-star for the first time and, in the process, won the MVP for the event. Plum also helped her team net the first championship in Las Vegas professional sports history and signed a sponsorship deal with Adidas.

A celebrity in her own right, Plum added an appearance on Kevin Hart’s hit show on YouTube, “Cold As Balls” to her long list of achievements in 2022.

Out of the gate, Plum was armed with one-liners that had the comedian/actor rolling in laughter. As the two were stepping into their respective hot tubs, Hart commented on Plum’s decision to wear socks. She quipped, “My toes are bad. They might even be worse than your last Netflix special.”

During the 15-minute episode, Hart and Plum discussed a wide range of topics which included the Aces’ guard telling her “welcome to the WNBA” moment involving the league’s all-time leading scorer, Diana Taurasi.

“I’m guarding Diana and it’s a dead ball,” Plum started. “She’s looking at me and says, ‘Hey Plummy, how ya doin?’ I’m a little fazed but I say, ‘I’m good.’ The ball comes in, she looks at me, elbows me in the stomach, hits a three and then winks at me. I was just like, ‘What just happened?'”

The conversation shifted over to gender equity. After they touched on how the WNBA’s new prioritization rule will hurt the league’s middle class, Hart mentioned how much he liked seeing NBA players “supporting” the WNBA. Plum jumped in to comment on how the framing of being “supportive” can be harmful when trying to break down sexist barriers.

“I want to be clear about using the vocabulary,” Plum said. “I want you to come to an Aces’ game because you want to watch me play. You’re not there to support me. That’s the narrative that needs to change in the media. There’s a lot of time where the media says, ‘look, [NBA players] are there to support [WNBA players]’ like, naw, just come to go watch me play.”