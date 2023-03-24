Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis is the latest top-tier player to hold a Pro Day. Bryce Young and CJ Stroud had theirs this past week, and those two are in the running for the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, Levis is right outside the group and in the running with Anthony Richardson for QB3 of the class.

Levis’ Pro Day performance was back and forth, and some fans compared him to Zach Wilson 2.0. However, he did make some eye-popping throws, including this 60-yard dime.

This throw by Levis capped off a pretty solid performance overall, and he is one of the more interesting players in this draft. Some mocks have him going as high as four, while another had him sliding to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the 4th QB taken off the board.

Nonetheless, fans were impressed with this dime from Will Levis.

Will Levis makes an 80-yard pass look like an 8-foot toss in the backyard to an 8-year-old cousin. On-the-money & an easy catch-and-go. @will_levis @UKFootball https://t.co/Hgi9HKf4H5 — John Bobel – EOC (@JBEOC) March 24, 2023

I’m alllllll aboard the Will Levis hype train!!! https://t.co/qomrG4XMPz — Justin Antweil (@JAntweil) March 24, 2023

Former Penn State star and Washington Commanders WR Jahan Dotson seemed impressed with the throws from the Kentucky signal-caller.

Will Levis’ arm strength has never been a weak spot for him, and throws like these are a huge reason why teams want to nab him. However, his lack of ball security and other concerns might slightly drop him down the board.

With Young and Stroud atop the board, Levis might have done himself a favor with this performance at the Kentucky Pro Day. The next few weeks will be interesting to monitor as the QBs shift daily.

All in all, there is no denying that Levis has a cannon of an arm.