Two of the best in the SEC take the court as Kentucky faces Tennessee. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kentucky-Tennessee prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Kentucky comes into the game sitting at 22-8 on the year, and 12-5 in conference play. That places them in a four-way tie for second place in the conference. They are tied with South Carolina, Auburn, and Alabama. They come into the game as winners of six of their last seven. The only loss was a one-point loss on the road to LSU, and since then, they have beaten Alabama, Mississippi State, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt.
Meanwhile, Tennessee is 14-3 on the year in conference play, while sitting 24-6 overall. This has already clinched them the regular season SEC title. They have also won seven straight games, including three ranked wins in a row. First, they beat Auburn at home, before taking care of Alabama and South Carolina on the road. This will be the second game between these two as Tennessee too the first one on the road 103-92.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Kentucky-Tennessee Odds
Kentucky: +8.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +330
Tennessee: -8.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -430
Over: 164.5 (-110)
Under: 164.5 (-110)
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee
Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT
TV: CBS
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win
Kentucky ranks 18th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are ranked eighth on offensive efficiency, but sit 99th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Kentucky is third in the nation in points per game this year. They are eighth in assists-to-turnover ratio while sitting fifth in effective field goal percentage. Antonio Reeves has led the way on offense. He has 20.0 points per game this year while shooting well. Reeves is shooting 50.7 percent from the field this year. He is one of five players scoring over ten points per game while shooting over 40 percent this year. The top shooting percentage belongs to Reed Sheppard. He is shooting 53.4 percent from the field while averaging 12.2 points per game. His 12.2 points per game is third on the team though.
The rebounding for Kentucky has been solid. They are 60th in the nation in rebounds per game, but they are 27th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. The Mitchell has been solid here. He is averaging 7.1 rebounds per game, while also scoring 11.2 points per game this year. Adou Thiero also has been solid, with 5.1 rebounds per game. He is also adding 7.8 points per game this year.
Kentucky has not been great on defense. They are 331st in points allowed per game, but they do get some defensive presence down low. Kentucky is third in the nation in blocks per game and 48th in steals per game. Ugonna Onyenso has been great on defense when in the lineup. He is averaging 2.6 blocks per game since returning to the lineup. Meanwhile, Tre Mitchell has 1.1 blocks per game this year. Further, Reed Sheppard has 2.6 steals per game this year.
Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win
Tennessee comes in ranked fifth in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency and third in adjusted defensive efficiency. Tennessee ranks 35th in the nation in points per game this year but sits 12th in assists-to-made field goal ratio and 12th in assist-to-turnover ratio. Dalton Knecht comes in leading the offense this year. He comes in with 20.7 points per game this year while shooting 47.3 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Jonas Aidoo comes in with 12.2 points per game and is shooting great this year. He is shooting 54.0 percent from the field this year. Tennessee also has Zakai Zeigler, who comes in with 11.4 points per game but leads the team with 5.9 assists per game this year.
Tennessee has been solid on the glass, sitting 27th in the nation in rebounding. They are top 50 in the nation in offensive rebounding and defensive rebounding but are 186th in defensive rebounding rates this year. Jonas Aidoo leads the way here. He comes in with 7.6 rebounds per game this year. Further, Josiah-Jordan James comes in with 6.3 rebounds per game, while also adding 8.7 points per game of his own.
Tennessee is 44th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting second in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Zackai Zeigler comes in with 1.9 steals per game this year, while James comes in with 1.2 steals per game. Tennesssee has 7.9 steals per game, while just turning over the ball 10.3 times per game before.
Final Kentucky-Tennessee Prediction & Pick
Tennessee is the better team and should win this game, but motivation at this point in the season is a huge factor. Tennessee has very little to play for other than another mark on the resume for a number-one seed in the NCAA tournament. Kentucky still has a chance at the two-seed in the SEC tournament but could finish outside the top four. With that, the best play in this game is going to be on the total. If Tennessee plays uninspired, Kentucky will run up the score. If Tennessee is giving a full go, it'll be a tight-scoring game.
Final Kentucky-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Over 164.5 (-110)