Unlike the American League, where no team has clinched playoff spot yet, the National League playoff picture is already somewhat clear. In fact, three teams have already clinched postseason berths. So, with less than two weeks left in the regular season, how do the standings line up in the NL?

National League divisional leaders

Milwaukee Brewers, National League Central, 92-59

Philadelphia Phillies, National League East, 91-61

Los Angeles Dodgers, National League West, 84-67

The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in baseball. With 92 wins, though, they aren't in the clear from getting surpassed by the Philadelphia Phillies. On the Brewers, Caleb Durbin is one RBI away from 50 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. That would make him the sixth Brewer to reach those thresholds this season, and no team before has had so many 50-15 players. The team is stacked with undervalued players, but they just play winning baseball. This is evidenced by their .261 batting average, which is the second-best mark in MLB.

The Phillies are vastly different than the Brewers because they have a core of well-known superstars. This cast of big-name players hasn't won the World Series together yet, but they are the current favorites to do so. The team would like to get Trea Turner back from injury before the playoffs start.

The other current NL divisional leader is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers battled injuries all season long, but they could very well defend their championship title. Shohei Ohtani, the best player in baseball, just blasted his 50th home run during a game in which he pitched and didn't give up a hit through five innings.

National League Wild Card

Chicago Cubs, 88-64

San Diego Padres, 82-69

New York Mets, 78-73

Although they are only slated to be a Wild Card team, the Chicago Cubs have already locked down a playoff spot. The team has a great balance of veteran talent and impressive youngsters. Cade Horton is having a fantastic rookie season. Chicago has won four straight games.

The New York Mets, meanwhile, are 2-8 over their last 10 games. They were on an eight-game losing streak prior to winning a couple of recent matchups. A postseason birth seemed inevitable for New York for a long time, but that is far from the case now. If the playoffs started today, they'd be in, but they can't afford to keep sliding.

The San Diego Padres are also lined up to make the postseason. San Diego was one of the biggest trade deadline winners, as they brought in Ryan O'Hearn, Ramon Laureano, Mason Miller, Nestor Cortes, J.P. Sears, and Freddy Fermin. The surplus of moves has paid off thus far.

NL teams in the playoff hunt

Arizona Diamondbacks, 77-76

Cincinnati Reds, 76-76

San Francisco Giants, 76-76

St. Louis Cardinals, 74-79

The Arizona Diamondbacks are pushing for the Mets' Wild Card spot. While New York has faded, Arizona has won four straight. The Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, and St. Louis Cardinals are all on the Diamondbacks' tail, though. San Francisco is trending the wrong way with four losses in its last five outings.

Eliminated/close to eliminated NL teams

Miami Marlins, 71-80

Atlanta Braves, 69-83

Pittsburgh Pirates, 65-88

Washington Nationals, 62-90

Colorado Rockies, 41-110

The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves aren't mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, but the odds are stacked against them. The Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals, and Colorado Rockies have all already been eliminated.

The Rockies are currently at 41 wins, which is the win total the Chicago White Sox had last season when they set the record for the most losses in the modern era. Colorado should finish with a better record than the White Sox did last year, but they aren't fully in the clear yet.