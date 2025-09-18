Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was in some hot water recently after an extremely ironic post on Instagram. Known for his style off the field, Murray posed alongside his pet Pitbull while wearing Michael Vick's Virginia Tech Hokies jersey. The synchronicity drove obvious response from fans online, not sure whether Murray was trolling or if he truly didn't know.

Kyler really is posted up with a pitbull in a Vick Jersey. Insane work dawg😭 pic.twitter.com/ZAt9e9xew2 — Maserati Marv 🏎️💨 (@MHJera_) September 16, 2025 Expand Tweet



Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick was notably convicted of running a dogfighting ring in 2007, sending him to prison and effectively derailing his NFL career at the height of his prime. While Vick made a significant comeback from the controversy and resurrected his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, it served as an important learning moment and shed light on a new issue.

Nevertheless, players like Kyler Murray may have grown up watching Vick as the most athletic quarterback ever, molding their future skillsets around his. In his response to flustered fans, Murray had this to say.

Kyler Murray's response to viral Michael Vick IG post

#Cardinals QB Kyler Murray apologized today for an IG post of him wearing a Michael Vick jersey while posing with one of his pitbulls. “In no way, shape or form do I condone animal cruelty or dogfighting.” Murray has taken down the post. (🎥 @AZSports)pic.twitter.com/GU1cipsApf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 17, 2025



“In no way, shape, or form do I condone animal cruelty or dogfighting. You all saw me wear the Mike Vick jersey, a player I admired so much growing up…My dogs, Trunks and Swoosh, get treated like kings. But yes, I saw how it affected people and I took it down.”

Murray did in-fact take the Instragram post down after several fans reached out regarding the sensitive nature of the topic. The Arizona Cardinals prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a battle of 2-0 teams.