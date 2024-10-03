Kesha, the vibrant pop icon known for her catchy hits, has recently shed light on an amusing and somewhat awkward breakup story involving none other than Taylor Swift. In an interview with Elle, Kesha discussed her newest single “Joyride,” her first music release since resolving a long-standing legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke, per Parade. Amid this reflective phase, she also opened up about her initial heartbreak, revealing how Swift inadvertently played a role in her romantic woes.

The “Die Young” singer recounted her first breakup, a situation she navigated with a mix of humor and self-awareness. Kesha suspected her unnamed ex-boyfriend had ulterior motives for their relationship, hinting at a lack of genuine interest. “I had a feeling that he was in it for the wrong reasons and was a bit of a starf—er,” Kesha said. To test her theory, she opted to take a friend to a Taylor Swift afterparty instead of him. The next day, her instincts proved correct: he broke up with her. The pop star shared this amusing anecdote, highlighting how her decision not to bring him to a star-studded event ultimately led to the end of their year-and-a-half-long relationship.

In a tweet from March, Kesha recounted this story while prompting her followers to share their worst breakup experiences. When a fan dared her to share first, she replied, “I got dumped because I didn’t take a guy to the Taylor Swift afterparty.” This lighthearted interaction struck a chord with fans, many of whom found humor in the situation. One fan quipped, “That’s [the] magic of Taylor Swift,” while another chimed in with a simple, “thanks, Taylor.”

Love Lessons and New Beginnings

Kesha’s dating life hasn’t been without its challenges. She previously dated film producer Riccardo Maddalosso and was recently linked to health-tech entrepreneur Michael Gilvary. Reflecting on her experiences in Los Angeles, Kesha humorously described the dating scene as akin to “digging through the garbage.” This candid perspective underscores the ups and downs that accompany the search for love, especially in a city known for its glamor and complexity.

However, Kesha’s outlook on relationships has transformed significantly. She expressed a newfound clarity about entering partnerships, stating, “I’m only going to enter into a partnership again if someone treats me as well as I treat myself.” This empowering sentiment serves as the foundation for her latest single, “Joyride,” released on Independence Day. The song embodies her journey toward self-love and freedom following the trauma of her legal battles, allowing her to reclaim her narrative.

As Kesha continues to navigate the ups and downs of her personal life and career, her experiences resonate with fans who appreciate her authenticity. By sharing her breakup story tied to Taylor Swift and embracing her newfound empowerment, Kesha reminds us all that love and heartbreak are universal experiences, best met with humor, resilience, and a commitment to self-worth.