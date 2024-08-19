Fresh off a gold medal for his part in the 2024 Summer Olympics, Kevin Durant has been gifted a Texas-themed WWE Championship belt. Paul “Triple H” Levesque gifted it to him during a recent link-up.

In a video posted by Triple H himself, his interaction with Durant is seen as he gifts him the WWE Championship belt. They were both at Fanatics Fest, which ran from August 16-18 at the Javits Center in New York City.

“Ran into @KDTrey5 at @FanaticsFest and had to make sure he could (literally) carry the @TexasLonghorns legacy wherever he goes. #HookEm,” the caption read.

Durant seemed touched by the gesture. He claims to have “always wanted one of these” upon first touching the WWE belt. As noted, the belt features the Texas Longhorns logo, honoring his alma mater.

The 2024 Fanatics Fest featured big names from all of the major sports leagues. NFL legends like Tom Brady, Eli and Peyton Manning, and Michael Strahan were present. The WWE was also heavily represented by Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Hulk Hogan, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and more there.

Additionally, Fanatics Fest included other celebrities. Jay Z, Travis Scott, Jake Paul, and Spike Lee were just a few of the other actors, rappers, and celebrities at the convention.

Who is Kevin Durant?

While he is not a WWE star, Texas legend Kevin Durant is one of the biggest stars in the NBA. He is currently a part of the Phoenix Suns and is heading into his third season with the team.

Previously, Durant played for the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors, and the Brooklyn Nets. He is a two-time NBA Champion, also earning Finals MVP for both series in 2017 and 2018.

Both of those championships came with the Warriors. This was when Durant formed an unstoppable team with Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Additionally, Durant is a 14-time NBA All-Star, winning All-Star Game MVP twice in 2012 and 2019. He has also been named to 11 All-NBA teams and has been the scoring leader in four seasons.

From 2006-07, Durant played for Texas in college. Upon being drafted with the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Durant won Rookie of the Year thanks to his 20.3 points per game.

He is fresh off a fourth gold medal win at the Olympics. He was a part of the U.S. men's national basketball team. This was his fourth gold medal won at the Summer Games.

What does the WWE have coming up?

The WWE is just a couple of weeks removed from their 2024 SummerSlam PLE. This is the second-biggest event of the year after WrestleMania. SummerSlam took place at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Coming up, the WWE is going overseas to Berlin, Germany, for the first-ever Bash in Berlin event. The main roster has three more PLEs scheduled for the year — Bad Blood, Crown Jewel, and Survivor Series: War Games.

After that, the road to WrestleMania 41 begins. The Royal Rumble will take place on February 1, 2025, before WrestleMania occurs from April 19-20, 2025.

Since July 2022, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has been the head of WWE Creative. This means he controls the storytelling aspect of the company, taking over for Vince McMahon after he stepped down.