The Phoenix Suns will need to give the Brooklyn Nets a sizable return package in order to acquire Kevin Durant at the NBA trade deadline. Following Kyrie Irving’s switch to the Dallas Mavericks, the Suns now have a better chance of landing Durant; thus, they must seize this chance. If the Suns want to improve on their current 30-26 win-loss record in the Western Conference, they absolutely need someone like KD. Here we will look at the Suns’ perfect trade offer to acquire Durant ahead of the trade deadline.

Keep in mind that the Suns were reportedly one of the teams that made a bid for Irving and are now said to be ready to make a play for Durant should he become available.

Despite coming close to winning the NBA Finals and finishing with an even better record the following season, the Suns now find themselves struggling to move among the top four teams in the West. There are also rumors of tension within the organization, be it with head coach Monty Williams or center Deandre Ayton. What is certain is that Devin Booker, the face of the franchise, is not going anywhere. Other players, however, may not be as secure.

Also, with Chris Paul’s career winding down, this could be the Suns’ final opportunity to make a push for the championship. Adding Durant to the roster alongside Booker would make for an electrifying offensive display, despite the team’s relative lack of depth.

And then there’s Mat Ishbia. The new majority owner of the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury made his mark in December by acquiring a majority share from Robert Sarver for $4 billion. He was given the green light by the NBA’s board of governors earlier this month.

As the trade deadline nears, there’s a sense that Ishbia is pushing to make a big splash. Not surprisingly, reports have linked the Suns to a potential trade for KD as the All-Star’s future with the Nets is now in limbo. Still, even if the Suns are unable to secure a superstar like Durant, it’s likely that they’ll revisit their options in the offseason.

Despite that, let us look at the Suns’ perfect Kevin Durant trade.

Suns’ perfect trade for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant to the Suns for Deandre Ayton, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, an unprotected first-round pick, and two second-round picks.

If the Suns choose to revamp their roster, Deandre Ayton may be the first player to depart. That’s aside from Jae Crowder, who has already been reported to be on his way out. Remember that the 24-year-old Ayton has a valuable, tradeable contract. That would match well with several star players across the league. He also has yet to reach his full potential.

Deandre Ayton showed the Barclays why he’s a force in the League. 😤 35 PTS | 13 REB | 14/18 FG (Via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/wmPrrIq9ks — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 8, 2023

While Ayton doesn’t possess the talent level of Durant, he is a proven starter with All-Star. He just needs a larger role in the offense. Ayton may have the chance to fulfill that potential if he were to join the Nets. He would be surrounded by the likes of Ben Simmons and Spencer Dinwiddie. Despite his struggles in Phoenix, he still holds value. Ayton could be a crucial part of a trade package for Durant. It’s important to note that he has veto rights on any trade for the first year of his new deal. This gives him control over his future.

Meanwhile, Crowder has been sitting out this season as he desires a trade. The Suns also have control over their future draft picks. However, it’s worth considering whether someone like Cameron Johnson should also be part of a prospective deal. Based on past negotiations, we expect the Suns to part with Johnson in any trade scenario. For a player of Durant’s caliber, the Nets would likely seek young prospects with a high ceiling. Johnson fits this criterion. He should be a primary focus of the Nets in any potential deal.

Acquiring Durant would not come without its cost for the Suns. They would likely have to give up multiple draft picks in addition to Ayton, Crowder, and Johnson. However, the potential reward of adding a player of Durant’s caliber could lead to a championship in the near future. That is a goal that GM James Jones will have to weigh as he makes decisions.

On the flip side, the Nets might not find the potential trade with the Suns particularly thrilling. Remember that the main value in the deal would come in the form of multiple future draft picks. Those would also be paid out gradually over time. Sure, Ayton is a valuable addition. Still, he is not the cornerstone player to build a team around. Of course, at the very least, this kind of deal finally frees the franchise from the shackles of any lingering superstar egos.