Colleges and universities around the nation often have tenured professors preparing students for life after college. Occasionally, these institutions invite celebrities and dignitaries to be guest lecturers, bringing unique insights and real-world experience to the classroom. Several celebrities stand out as ideal candidates for this role, especially at HBCU.

Here are a few stars who could shine as HBCU professors, along with the subjects they’d excel in teaching.

Kevin Hart – Comedy and Entrepreneurship

Kevin Hart's journey from stand-up comedian to global superstar is nothing short of remarkable. His insights into navigating the entertainment industry, coupled with his entrepreneurial ventures such as HartBeat Productions and Laugh Out Loud Network, make him an ideal candidate to teach comedy and entrepreneurship. Hart’s students would benefit from his wisdom on branding, resilience, and the business side of entertainment.

Issa Rae – Filmmaking and Production

Issa Rae's rise from her web series “Awkward Black Girl” to her hit TV program “Insecure” is inspirational. Her practical knowledge of getting into the industry, combined with her hands-on experience in production, makes her a perfect candidate to teach filmmaking or production. Students could learn skills on how to create, produce, and market their content, getting real-world applications and tips on breaking into Hollywood.

Terrance J – Mass Communications

Terrance J, an alumnus of North Carolina A&T, has found immense success post-“106 & Park.” With his experiences in hosting, entrepreneurship, and acting, he is well-suited to teach mass communications. His understanding of the rapidly changing media landscape and first-hand experience with the challenges that current students face would provide invaluable lessons for aspiring media professionals.

Oprah Winfrey – Business and Mass Communications

Oprah Winfrey, an HBCU graduate from Tennessee State, has built a billion-dollar media empire. Her business acumen and ability to create a self-made success story position her as an exceptional professor for both business and mass communications students. She could teach students about media management, entrepreneurship, and effective communication, sharing her wisdom on navigating the business world.

Rich Paul – Business Management and Sports Agency

Rich Paul's story of leveraging his friendship with LeBron James to become one of the top sports agents is inspiring. Although not an HBCU graduate, his daughter recently graduated from Clark Atlanta University, giving him some connection to the HBCU experience. Paul's expertise in business management and sports agencies would be invaluable, especially in workshops for HBCU athletes on navigating the NIL landscape and growing their brands.

Barack Obama – American Government and Public Speaking

Barack Obama, the first Black president of the United States, has a wealth of knowledge from his years in politics. He could teach an American Government course, providing students with a thorough understanding of civics and government operations at various levels. Additionally, Obama's renowned public speaking skills make him an exceptional candidate for teaching public speaking, guiding students on crafting compelling speeches and delivering them effectively.

Jennifer Hudson – Vocal Performance and Theater Arts

Jennifer Hudson, an EGOT performer, has succeeded across every level of entertainment. Her experience from “American Idol” to having her syndicated talk show positions her as an excellent vocal performance and theater arts teacher. Students would benefit from her extensive industry knowledge, learning to refine their singing and performing skills while gaining insights into achieving success in the entertainment world.

Imagine the impact these celebrities could have if they shared their expertise and experiences with HBCU students. The blend of practical knowledge, industry insights, and inspirational journeys would undoubtedly prepare students for successful careers. And the students of whatever institution would secure their services as a guest lecturer or professor would be grateful, as this would provide moments that they'd remember forever.