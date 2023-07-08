Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle Jones, got candid about how she feels when she is compared to her famous sister-in-laws, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra.

“I am so different than them,” Danielle admitted in a June 27 interview with the LadyGang podcast. “It's actually made it work even more because we're not trying to fight for the celebrity part of it or whatever, but it is a love-hate. I feel like I am torn. The two boys married somebody who, they're actresses, they're out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I'm Danielle, and it's hard.”

Kevin Jonas and Danielle met in 2007 and got married in 2009. They share two daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6.

Kevin Jonas, who is one-third of the Jonas Brothers, has two younger brothers in the musical group: Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. The brothers also have a younger brother of three, Frankie Jonas, who is not in the group. Joe Jonas is married to Games of Thrones alum Sophie Turner. The two got married in 2019 and share two daughters together. Willow was born in July 2020, and their second baby girl whose name has not been revealed to the public was born in July 2022.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti in 2022 via surrogate.

“It's also that I'm out there celebrity-wise because I've married you,” Danielle said to Kevin, who also was on the podcast with her.”And that's where it's like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.' So that it feels … I don't know, more than or like the other girls. ‘Cause then when I'm with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It's weird.”

“I think everyone's listening [and] they're like, ‘No, not even close, what are you talking about?!' But [I] feel that way too. I feel the same way with Nick and Joe, right? Like solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It's like everyone has to find their place … No matter the situation, right?” Kevin responded. “You'll always be compared to the women around you the most.”

However, Kevin added that “communicating, talking through it” helps them when others compare them to his brothers or Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra.