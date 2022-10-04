Kevin Nash is a retired professional wrestler most well-known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Also known for his in-ring name Diesel, he was one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo), one of the greatest wrestling stables in history. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Kevin Nash’s net worth in 2022.

Kevin Nash’s Net Worth in 2022 (estimate): $8 million

Kevin Scott Nash was born in Detroit, Michigan wherein he first played basketball for Aquinas High School. He continued to play while attending the University of Tennessee, with whom he actually made it into the NCAA Sweet 16. He decided to forego his final year of eligibility and played for the Giessen 46ers in Germany. However, he would prematurely retire after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Nash served in the military for a while before deciding to pursue professional wrestling.

WCW then signed Nash and debuted him as “Steel”, half of the tag team “The Master Blasters”. The two went on an undefeated streak for months before getting defeated by Brian Pillman and Tom Zenk. They had several tag title shots against Rick and Scott Steiner, but could never get the job done.

Eventually, Nash went on a solo run with another gimmick as Oz, based on The Wizard of Oz. He would switch up his gimmick once again as Vinnie Vegas, based on Steve Martin’s character in My Blue Heaven (1990). He would have a couple of mid-table storylines before departing from WCW.

Off to WWF he went, where he took on his most recognizable persona, Big Daddy Cool Diesel (or simply Diesel), as a typical biker thug from Detroit. Diesel was initially partnered up with superstar Shawn Michaels as the latter’s bodyguard, with the former assisting Michaels to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Eventually, Diesel won the Intercontinental Championship himself against Razor Ramo, after which he became a double champion as he and Michaels won the tag titles against The Headshrinkers. However, Diesel dropped the Intercontinental Championship back to Ramon and then was forced to vacate the tag titles after falling out with Michaels.

Diesel went on to win the WWF Championship against wrestling legend Bob Backlund in an 8-second squash. He would successfully defend his title against former partner Shawn Michaels (who won that year’s Royal Rumble) in WrestleMania XI. However, the two would reunite when Diesel defended Michaels from an attack from Sycho Sid. Diesel successfully defended his belt against Sid soon thereafter. He and Michaels (the then-Intercontinental Champion) became triple champions as they won the Tag Championships against Yokozuna and Owen Hart. However, they’d be forced to hand back the tag titles due to a technicality the next night.

Big Daddy Cool’s reign finally ended at the 1995 Survivor Series at the hands of Bret Hart. He’d try to win the title back at In Your House 6 but would be unsuccessful. Soon, he (along with Ramone) would reluctantly leave the company after getting offered an exorbitant amount of money by WCW’s Eric Bischoff. He, along with friends Ramon, Michaels, and Triple H (collectively known as “The Kliq”), would break kayfabe to hug and bid each other farewell at In Your House: Good Friends, Better Enemies. The incident, known as “The Curtain Call”, was considered a serious breach of character as kayfabe was almost never broken at the time.

Diesel returned to WCW as Kevin Nash and, along with Ramon (as Scott Hall), were billed to be invaders from WWF (WCW and WWF were engaged in a rivalry known as the “Monday Night Wars”). They would recruit Hulk Hogan and form the New World Order, arguably the most iconic stable in the history of wrestling.

After growing in numbers, the stable would split into two factions: nWo Wolfpac (led by Nash) and nWo Hollywood (led by “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan). Nash would have several tag title reigns with nWo.

In singles competition, Nash went on to win the WCW Championship against Goldberg, breaking the latter’s long-running unbeaten run. He would eventually lose the title to the returning Hulk Hogan, after letting Hogan pin him after a chest poke. Oddly enough, since this added to his levels of fame, this also added to Kevin Nash’s net worth in 2022.

Nash would win the WCW Championship again after defeating Diamond Dallas Page at the 1999 Slamboree. After a few title defenses, he’d drop the championship to Randy Savage at Bash at the Beach of the same year. A new nWo was formed with Nash, Bret Hart, and Jeff Jarrett, but would get disbanded shortly. He’d win the WCW Championship once again time against Booker T on a Monday Nitro, but would lose it at Fall Brawl (2000). WCW lost the Monday Night Wars soon thereafter, prompting Nash and other WCW stars to go back to WWF/E.

Nash and the nWo were part of some of the most well-known storylines in the WWE, including the “Stone Cold” Steve Austin – Vince McMahon feud. More high-profile feuds with Triple H and Chris Jericho followed, but Nash would suffer numerous injuries, including a quadriceps tear and a neck injury that forced him to undergo surgery.

He signed with Total Nonstop Action from 2004-2011, after which he returned to WWE amidst much fanfare via the 2011 Royal Rumble. He feuded with WWE Champion CM Punk as well as Triple H after signing a 5-year Legends Contract with the company. He would appear sporadically over the following years, including a cameo in the 2014 Royal Rumble, before announcing his retirement back in January 2020.

Nash was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 as himself, and in 2020 as part of the nWo alongside Hogan, Hall, and X-Pac.

Kevin Nash is one of the most iconic wrestlers in history and was part of some of the most high-profile storylines in both WWF and WCW history. While not being the most technically gifted, he made up for it with his persona and imposing 7-foot frame.

Through his large body of work, Big Daddy Cool Diesel has amassed a net worth of $8 million as of 2022.

