Khloe Kardashian is shutting down the criticism about Blac Chyna's motherhood. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, she spoke about the comment she made that she is “like a third parent” to Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream.

“It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not,” she began her Instagram Story post on Thursday (July 13) per Page Six. She added that she loves all of her nieces and nephews and plays a large role in all of their lives.

“Life is challenging enough,” she added. “I hate how something so sweet as Dream's 6th birthday is getting twisted.”

“Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life,” she said, referring to Blac Chyna whose birth name is Angela White.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life,” she continued. “Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED!! LOVED by everyone in our tribe.”

“I'm sure the narrative of ‘The Kardashians VS Chyna' is more fun to read about, but there really is nothing there anymore. The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy's house, her daddy's house, and any family member's house for that matter.”

“Please stop pinning us against one another. Life is hard enough,” she concluded. “Let's try to lead with love and understanding, especially when children are involved who may see your clickbait one day.”

Robert and Blac Chyna welcomed Dream, their only child together in November 2016. The pair broke up the following year. Blac Chyna has a son, King Cairo, with rapper Tyga.