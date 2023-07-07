While trying to console her sister Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian opened up about her feeling about Kanye West's antisemitic remarks he plastered over social media last year. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim spoke about her former relationship with the rapper. Khloe ensured Kim that this was not her “fault” at all that he was dropped from several companies following his racist posts.

“I feel so bad for him. I don’t even think he feels bad for himself because I don’t even think he knows how,” Kim said per PEOPLE. “Then I feel guilty that I posted something in support of the Jewish community, then people dropped him today. Then I'm like, ‘Is that my fault that I posted that? Did that push them? Should I just have kept quiet?' But I'm vocal about everything else and I never know what to do.”

“It's really confusing for me. It's so different than the person that I married because that’s who I loved, and that’s who I remember … I’ll do anything to get that person back,” she continued. “The whole situation is sad and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it.”

“I'm conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids,” she added.

Khloe, however, was not having it and refused to let Kim to feel bad about herself.

“He had so many opportunities to retract what he said and he would double down all the time,” Khloe Kardashian told Kim. “What you did has nothing to do with what's happening right now.”

“I’m heartbroken seeing Kim in so much pain,” she told cameras. “I wish I could do something. It's such a helpless feeling cause me watching Ye is like watching a car crash in slow motion. I feel terrible about everything.”

Khloe added that her family did not support Kanye's posts that targeted Jewish people.

“None of us share these antisemitic views. We think it's gravely irresponsible,” she explained. “We’re all very aware of the following Kanye has and how his words can be used to rile people up.”

“Kim feels all this pressure,” Khloé continued. “I know there's so much mounting up and there’s only so much one person can take and Kim wants to protect her kids from everything — who doesn't? — [but] I want to protect her.”

Kim shares four kids with her ex-husband: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

The Kardashians air new episodes every Thursday at 12 a.m. on Hulu.