Khloe Kardashian hinted at the fact that her brother Robert Kardashian might be returning to reality television. Khloe was asked in the latest episode of The Kardashians if Rob would ever make a comeback.

“I do think Rob would come back to the show,” she revealed. “He talks about it a lot, he does, but I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally.”

The last time Rob was on The Kardashians was back in 2022. He made a brief appearance for his mother Kris Jenner's birthday party. Prior to his brief appearance last year, he was a show regular on the family's E! reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” and then the reality show “Rob & Chyna,” which documented the life of Rob and his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

Rob and Blac Chyna share a six-year-old daughter Dream. In this week's episode, critics attacked Blac Chyna for her motherhood. Khloe made a comment that she was like a “third parent” to Dream which the Good American founder cleared up.

“It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not,” she began her Instagram Story post on Thursday (July 13) per Page Six. She added that she loves all of her nieces and nephews and plays a large role in all of their lives.

“Life is challenging enough,” she added. “I hate how something so sweet as Dream's 6th birthday is getting twisted.”

“Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life,” she said, referring to Blac Chyna whose birth name is Angela White.

“I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life,” she continued. “Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED!! LOVED by everyone in our tribe.”

“I'm sure the narrative of ‘The Kardashians VS Chyna' is more fun to read about, but there really is nothing there anymore. The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy's house, her daddy's house, and any family member's house for that matter.”

“Please stop pinning us against one another. Life is hard enough,” she concluded. “Let's try to lead with love and understanding, especially when children are involved who may see your clickbait one day.”

Rob has not confirmed if he would actually ever appear on the show.

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu Thursdays at 9 p.m. PST/12 a.m. EST.