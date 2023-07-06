Khloe Kardashian has made a surprising revelation about her feelings towards her ex-partners, Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, while consoling her sister Kim Kardashian over her ex-husband Kanye West's controversies, Khloe expressed her guilt and empathy for her former partners' actions, Yahoo shares.

Khloé Kardashian opened up about her feelings for her exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom on the latest episode of "The Kardashians." The 39-year-old reality star said that she still feels "bad" for both men, despite the pain they've caused her.https://t.co/XXUKz9RWXz pic.twitter.com/Ut6TQ56dsA — Entertainment News (@todayentertainn) July 6, 2023

Khloe Kardashian admitted feeling bad every day about Lamar Odom, whom she married in 2009 and filed for divorce from in 2013 amid rumors of his drug use and infidelity. Odom's struggle with substance abuse led to a near-fatal overdose in 2015, during which Khloe put their divorce proceedings on hold to support and care for him.

Regarding Tristan Thompson, with whom Khloe had an on-again, off-again relationship and shares two children, she also expressed remorse. Their most recent split occurred after Thompson admitted to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During the conversation with Kim, Khloe acknowledged that Lamar's struggles with drug use would forever be associated with him, but she stressed that she feels bad about it. She also emphasized that Kanye's controversies were his own battles, but that doesn't diminish their empathy for him.

Khloe's candid admission revealed her empathy towards her ex-partners' personal challenges. Despite not fully understanding what Kim was going through with Kanye, Khloe expressed her ability to relate and offered support.

Lamar Odom, in a 2022 interview, expressed his desire to reunite with Khloe, acknowledging her unwavering support during his difficult times. He stated that she would always hold a special place in his heart for being there for him during the worst period of his life.

Khloe Kardashian's revelation sheds light on the complex emotions she experiences in relation to her past relationships. It highlights her capacity for empathy and her willingness to stand by her ex-partners during challenging times.