Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian had a night to remember as they attended an Usher concert in Las Vegas. The Skims founder shared snaps from their girls’ night out, showcasing her stunning sheer ensemble. Kim looked incredible in a sheer black Alaïa crop top and matching maxi skirt, while Khloe Kardashian rocked a cutout snakeskin-print dress. The group, including Kimora Lee Simmons, enjoyed the concert from the front row, singing along and dancing as Usher performed his greatest hits, Page Six shares.

Kim shared pics of her recent trip to Vegas for the @Usher concert 🤍 pic.twitter.com/BgOA5H5sSr — Kim Kardashian Updates (@AllForKimK) May 17, 2023

The Kardashian sisters were in high spirits as they soaked up the electrifying atmosphere at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. Usher, the Grammy-winning artist, captivated the audience with his mesmerizing performance. During one particularly sensual moment, Usher serenaded Kimora, who had previously starred as his love interest in a chart-topping song 25 years ago. The crowd erupted in adoration as Usher fed her a chocolate-covered strawberry, creating a truly memorable moment.

The Kardashian clan’s night out showcased their love for music, fashion, and enjoying life to the fullest. Kim’s sheer ensemble perfectly embodied the latest trend of bold and bare looks, making her the center of attention. From the front row, they basked in the excitement of Usher’s performance, joining in the celebration with the sold-out audience.

The evening was a true Vegas experience, filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Kim Kardashian summed it up best on Instagram, saying, “We finally made it!!! Vegas nights are sometimes good for the soul!!!!” Their glamorous outing serves as an inspiration for party-goers and fashion enthusiasts alike, as they continue to set trends and make lasting memories.