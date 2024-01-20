Lupe Fiasco is fed up with Kid Cudi even after Cudi tries to 'half apologize'

In a surprising turn of events, Kid Cudi has extended an apology to Lupe Fiasco after their recent public spat on social media, revealing a past encounter during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, per HotNewHipHop. Cudi recounted working at BAPE in New York City and avoiding Lupe Fiasco when he visited the store due to a phobia that rappers would later have beef with him, saying, “N**ga, you sold me clothes.”

Lupe Fiasco didn't take kindly to Cudi's revelations, expressing anger on social media and calling Cudi various names. The roots of their conflict stem from Cudi questioning Lupe's motives for offering fans featured verses at a discounted rate.

Despite Kid Cudi's public apology, Lupe Fiasco seemed hesitant to let go of the animosity. Cudi tweeted, “Love u g. Im sorry if i hurt u man. Life is too short. Hope u can find it in ur heart to get past this,” accompanied by a direct message to Lupe. Fiasco responded initially with “All I needed,” indicating potential for reconciliation. However, in subsequent tweets, he expressed complex emotions, admitting lingering desires for physical confrontation.

The exchange escalated when Kid Cudi requested Lupe to refrain from using derogatory language, sharing the DM he had sent expressing remorse and a commitment to resolution. Cudi emphasized his approach with love and stated his intention to talk with Lupe the following day.

The ongoing drama highlights the intricacies of celebrity relationships and the challenges of resolving conflicts in the public eye. Despite Kid Cudi's attempts at reconciliation, Lupe Fiasco appears to remain unwilling to fully let go of the beef, leaving fans curious about the future dynamics between the two artists.