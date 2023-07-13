In a shocking turn of events, Kim Kardashian dropped a bombshell on her family during a sneak peek of the latest episode of The Kardashians. As the clan gathered at their Palm Springs home, Kim revealed that she had been approached by an executive from Disney about starring on The Bachelorette. Kris Jenner had a lot to say about this news, reports Yahoo.

you ready for this @JessePalmerTV? stream a new episode of #TheKardashians this thursday on @hulu and watch @BacheloretteABC mondays at 9/8c on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/bAGq1x9AmF — The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) July 12, 2023

The revelation left everyone in disbelief, with even her mom, Kris Jenner, expressing her shock. Kim explained that she had received a call from Rob Mills, the Executive Vice President of Unscripted content for Disney, who wanted to discuss the possibility of her being on the popular reality dating show.

As the family reacted with skepticism, Khloé Kardashian immediately shut down the idea, telling Kim Kardashian that she was not going to do it. However, Kim remained firm in her decision, reiterating that she was serious about becoming The Bachelorette.

Amidst the disbelief and confusion, Kris Jenner made her position clear. In an interview, she stated definitively that Kim's participation in the show was not going to happen. As the family encouraged Kris to call Mills to verify the news, she continued to assert her opposition.

Addressing Kim directly, Kris emphasized her role as a mother and manager, stating that she would support her daughter in many ways but not in pursuing The Bachelorette. Kris made it clear that she had strong reservations about the idea.

The scene ended with tensions high and the family at odds over Kim's unexpected decision. The upcoming episode will likely shed more light on Kim's potential involvement with the popular dating show and the reactions of those closest to her.