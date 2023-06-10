In the most recent episode of ‘The Kardashians,' per PEOPLE, Kim Kardashian talks to Scott Disick about fame while Kardashian's daughter North was putting prosthetic makeup on them. Disick asked what she missed the most before the family was famous.

“I wonder what life would be like now if we didn't take that road or take that journey,” Kim admits.

Kim says that her mother Kris Jenner, feels “really sad” about it and that she wonders if it has caused the family harm.

“I know something that is hard for my mom, she's been really sad, like, ‘What did I do?' Did I create them to get to this level…?”

“No one's easily happy,” Disick offers.

“She thinks it's all [connected],” Kardashian agrees.

“I get it, everyone kind of has something great and something bad,” he agrees.

“And I can handle it all, even the bad stuff, I can handle it,” she continues.

Disick followed up Kim's comment by asking if she has ever been depressed when she called when her father passed.

“What's so crazy is when my dad died, I remember automatically being like, ‘Okay I'm going to speak at the funeral. This is happening. My dad left us and now we finally have to grow up, we have to figure it out.'”

Kim's father, Robert Kardashian Sr., died in 2003 from esophageal cancer. His claim to fame was that he was O.J. Simpson's defense attorney during his 1995 murder trial.

New episodes of ‘The Kardashians' air on Thursdays on Hulu 12 a.m. ET.