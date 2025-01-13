ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings will travel to Western Canada for a showdown with the Edmonton Oilers. It will be a Western Conference playoff rematch as we share our NHL odds series and make a Kings-Oilers prediction and pick.

The Kings are 37-36 in the past 73 regular-season games against the Oilers. Specifically, it will be their first visit to Rogers Place since their playoff elimination last season at the hands of the Oilers. The Kings outlasted the Oilers 4-3 on December 28, 2024, at Crypto. Significantly, the Oilers are 6-4 over the past 10 regular-season games. The Oilers are 4-1 over the past five games against the Kings at Rogers. Ultimately, the Kings won 5-4 in Game 2 in their last win at Rogers.

Here are the Kings-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Oilers Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline: +140

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Kings vs Oilers

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN + and FDSW

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings are currently third in the Pacific Division and might be active on the trade market to try and bolster their team as they head into the second-half playoff chances. Yet, they played well enough to beat the Oilers last time and will attempt to replicate the feat.

Scoring in the first period helped the Kings tremendously last time. Significantly, they did not panic when they fell behind 1-0. The Kings responded minutes later to tie the game and then later in the period to take the lead. The Kings also did not fold when they allowed the Oilers to tie the game and eventually take the lead. Instead, they quickly responded and tied the game in the third period to set up a chance to win overtime. Three minutes into the extra session, Quinton Byfield notched his eighth goal of the game (and second of the day) to finish off the Oilers.

This game showed that the Kings could go toe-to-toe with the Oilers and not fold while facing immense pressure from them. Amazingly, they won 54 percent of the faceoffs. While they got just one powerplay chance (which they did not cash in on), they still scored four even-strength goals. The Kings also had 25 hits and blocked 15 shots while staying disciplined. Allowing the Oilers to go 1 for 2 on the powerplay did not hurt them because they could bounce back.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can score early to give themselves a good chance to keep pace with the Oilers and quiet the crowd. Then, they must defend well and not allow the Oilers any extra chances.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers are looking for more defense as they attempt to head into the second half with a better shot at returning to the Stanley Cup. Oftentimes, there have been some lulls this season, as the Oilers have hovered between second and third in the Pacific Division.

When they played the Kings in December, they had two leads they could not hold onto. Moreover, they lost the tight battles and did not do well in even-strength hockey. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had an assist, but neither megastar could do more to power their team.

It also hurt that the Oilers did not do well in the faceoff circle, winning just 46 percent of the draws. Therefore, losing the faceoffs meant they often chased the Kings for the pucks. This limited their chances of shooting the puck and gaining extra scoring opportunities.

As noted earlier, the defense was an issue, and the Oilers could not handle the Kings' attacks. Stuart Skinner stopped 25 of 29 shots. Ultimately, the Oilers will need more from him and the defense as they handle a Los Angeles offense that can score.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they can win their faceoffs and give themselves more opportunities to score. Likewise, they also need the defense to straighten out and not allow the Kings to get too many chances.

Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Kings are 22-18 against the spread, while the Oilers are 16-26 against the spread. Moreover, the Kings are 13-10 against the spread on the road, while the Oilers are 7-15 against the spread at home. The Kings are 13-24-2 against the over/under, while the Oilers are 18-21-3 against the over/under.

This game will feel like a playoff game, as both teams are very familiar with one another. Consequently, the Oilers have been unable to put teams away, and I can see it happening again. Expect the Kings to stay in this and cover the spread on the road.

Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Kings +1.5 (-180)