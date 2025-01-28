ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Florida Panthers come home from a long road trip as they face the Los Angeles Kinga. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Kings come into the game at 26-15-6 on the year, placing them in third place in the Pacific Division. This has the Kings looking at roster upgrades at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Red Wings. The Kings started strong, scoring two goals in the first period, but the Red Wings would make it 2-1 in the first period. In the second period, Alex DeBrincat would tie the game, and Elmer Soderblom scored his first goal of the season to give the Red Wings the lead. Marco Kasper would score twice in the third period as the Red Wings won the game 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are 29-19-3 on the year, placing them in second in the Atlantic Division. This also has the Panthers looking at potential roster upgrades at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. Brayden McNabb would score in the first period to give Vegas the 1-0 lead, and they would extend that lead to 2-0 in the second period. In the third period, Anton Lundell scored to make it a one-goal game. Still, Vegas would strike for two more in the third period to win the game 4-1.

Here are the Kings-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Panthers Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +134

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 5.5 (-112)

Under: 5.5 (-108)

How To Watch Kings vs Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings' top line is led by the combination of Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar. Kempe leads the team in goals and points this year, coming into the game with 24 goals and 20 assists on the year. Kopitar is second on the team in points while leading the team in assists this year. He comes into the game with 12 goals and 31 assists on the season. The line is rounded out by Alex Turcotte. Turcotte has seven goals and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala is third on the team in points playing on the third line. He comes into the game with 16 goals and 13 assists this year, good for 29 total points. He is joined on the third line by Alex Laferriere. Laferriere is fourth on the team in points this year with 13 goals and 15 assists.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in goal for the Kings in this one. He is 14-5-6 this year with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. Kuemper is fourth in the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage this year. He has gone just 2-2-1 in his last five starts but has allowed three or fewer goals in four of the five.

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Panthers is home to Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk. Reinhart leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes in with 29 goals and 24 assists on the season. Reinhart has nine goals on the power play and four shorthanded. Tkachuk is second on the team in points with 15 goals and 29 assists. He also has nine goals and ten assists on the power play. Aleksander Barkov joins them on the line and is third on the team in points while leading the team in assists this year. Barkov has 11 goals and 30 assists. Further, Barkov has five goals and ten assists on the power play.

Carter Vergaeghe is fourth on the team in points, playing on the third line currently. He comes into the game with 11 goals and 24 assists this year, with three goals and 11 assists on the power play. He is joined by Anton Lundell, who is fifth on the team in points. Lundell has 12 goals and 21 assists this year.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in the goal for the Panthers in this one. He is 20-11-2 on the year with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He has been solid in his last two games, giving up two goals in each of them and taking the win.

Final Kings-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Panthers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They are scoring 3.20 goals per game while sitting 16th in the NHL in goals against per game. Still, the Kings are fourth in the NHL in goals against per game, while scoring just 2.87 goals per game. In the Panthers' last seven games, they have scored over two goals just three times, but those were against the Ducks and Sharks. Meanwhile, the Kings have scored over two just once. The last meeting between these two was 2-1 and expect a similar result here.

Final Kings-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-108)