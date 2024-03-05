In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Kirsten Dunst revealed a newfound confidence in speaking her mind, contrasting with her experiences on the “Spider-Man” set decades ago, Vareity reports. The actress expressed that she no longer feels nervous sharing her thoughts on set, marking a significant shift from her earlier career.
Reflecting on her time filming “Spider-Man,” Dunst recalled being repeatedly referred to as a “girly-girl” on set, which she found uncomfortable but didn't speak up about at the time. She noted that in the past, it was common not to address such issues on sets, especially before the #MeToo movement, and actors often felt compelled to simply accept such remarks.
Dunst emphasized that she consciously chose not to pursue a traditional movie-star path despite her role in the blockbuster franchise. Instead, she gravitated towards indie roles that resonated with her artistic sensibilities, navigating her career based on her heart's desires rather than solely chasing mainstream success.
Nowadays, Kirsten Dunst feels empowered to stand up for herself and speak out when necessary, expressing confidence in sharing her opinions on set without hesitation. However, she remains open to the idea of returning to the superhero genre, citing financial stability and family support as factors influencing her decision.
When asked about the possibility of appearing in another superhero movie, Dunst expressed willingness, acknowledging the financial benefits and her responsibilities as a mother and daughter.
Dunst gained recognition for her portrayal of Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's “Spider-Man” trilogy, where she starred alongside Tobey Maguire. Despite her success in the franchise, Dunst's career has evolved towards more independent and character-driven roles, reflecting her artistic growth and personal aspirations.