By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Could it really be? Could Klay Thompson actually leave the Golden State Warriors? At this point, it’s hard to imagine the five-time All-Star wearing a different jersey other than that of the Dubs. However, one particular league executive believes that this is actually a distinct possibility.

At the moment, Thompson is still under contract with Golden State through 2024. However, an anonymous Western Conference exec has recently talked up the possibility of Klay walking away from the Warriors once his current deal expires:

“He could consider it,” the executive told Sean Deveny of Heavy Sport. “You know, he grew up with his dad as a player, mostly for the Lakers, so they’re a team he could look to leave for. And he grew up near Portland, so the Blazers, there has been talk he wants to play for them.”

That’s shocking. Klay Thompson has been an integral part of the Warriors’ multiple championship-winning core alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. However, as the source points out, the 32-year-old does have ties with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers. At the end of the day, anything’s possible.

Be that as it may, even this unnamed league exec conceded that it’s going to be a huge surprise if Thompson decides to leave Golden State:

“But really, he is kind of engrained in the Warriors now,” the executive said. “He is such a part of that team and the culture, everything he went through with the injuries, and just his whole laid-back attitude and approach. They love him. It would be hard to imagine him actually suiting up in another uniform.”

A lot will be riding this season for Thompson, particularly during this stretch with Steph out injured. The Warriors need him to step up his game right now, and Klay has been presented with a tremendous opportunity to prove that he still has what it takes.