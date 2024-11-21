Everyone's a collector now it seems — last year a Shohei Ohtani bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium set off a spending spree, and now a Klay Thompson captain hats giveaway night is creating a similar frenzy. The hats, a free giveaway at last week's Warriors-Mavericks game in Thompson's much-ballyhooed return to Chase Center, are reportedly reselling for insane prices, with Klay Thompson fans clamoring to get their heads on one.

The captain hat has been Klay Thompson's signature style ever since it became widely known that he would sail by boat across the San Francisco Bay to commute to home games when he was a member of the Golden State Warriors. As one half of the celebrated Splash Brothers (along with Steph Curry), Thompson — despite his falling out with the Warriors front office this past season that culminated in him leaving the club for the Dallas Mavericks — is still clearly beloved in the Bay Area.

According to ESPN, the Klay Thompson captain hats hoopla started with the surprise reception he got from his former colleagues around three hours before tipoff of the giveaway night. When Thompson entered the arena, the hallway was lined with around 400 Warriors employees there wearing captain hats to warmly welcome him back.

The hats were then given away to fans as they entered the arena to attend the big reunion game, and they were an immediate hit. The captain's hats feature the Warriors logo on the front and are sponsored by Kaiser Permanente. Unlike some giveaway nights where only a percentage of early-arriving fans in attendance will get the giveaway, Chase Center boasted enough captain's hats for the entire arena, but apparently even that wasn't enough for Warriors and Klay Thompson fans watching on TV, who got some serious captain's hat FOMO.

According to an Instagram post by ESPN's SportsCenter, the Klay Thompson captain's hats are reselling like hotcakes on the secondary market — especially on eBay, where the hats are going for well over $100.

Calling it Klay Thompson nostalgia, a general fondness for captain's hats, a burgeoning collector's market, or all of the above — but whatever the cause, Klay Thompson captain's hats are making quite a splash, which should be heartwarming for an avid sailor like him.