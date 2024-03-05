Jalen Brunson has had a terrific season for the New York Knicks. Not only did he make his first-ever appearance in the NBA All-Star Game, but Brunson has put the Knicks in a position to contend against the very best in the Eastern Conference. Although they have struggled as of late due to various injuries, New York still finds themselves in contention for the No. 2 spot behind the Boston Celtics. However, every game matters a little bit more at this juncture, and the Knicks enter Tuesday not knowing if they will have Brunson available for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. This has led many to ask: Is Jalen Brunson playing vs. the Hawks on Tuesday night?
Jalen Brunson's injury status vs. Hawks
Everyone within the walls of the Knicks organization held their breath on Sunday night when Brunson appeared to suffer a non-contact left knee injury just about one minute into their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After rising up for a jump shot around the free-throw line, Brunson immediately favored his left leg and was having trouble putting any weight on it. The All-Star tried to get up but immediately went back down to the floor before being helped off the court.
The good news is that Brunson was apparently dealing with a sore left knee and was actually questionable to return to this game at halftime. The Knicks ultimately made the smart decision to keep their star out.
Upon further evaluation, it was deemed that Brunson suffered a left knee contusion, which may have happened earlier in the play when he bumped knees with center Isaiah Hartenstein. When he jumped to take his shot, that's when Brunson appeared to feel the injury the most, as his knee gave out as soon as he landed.
Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Brunson has not yet been ruled out. Instead, the Knicks are listing him as questionable to play, providing a sense of optimism that he will be giving it his all to try and get back out on the floor with his teammates.
So far this season, Brunson has missed only four games, averaging 27.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from three-point range. In four games since the All-Star break, not counting Sunday's game against the Cavs, where he played only a minute, Brunson has averaged 29.3 points and 9.5 assists per game.
Should Brunson be unable to play against the Hawks on Tuesday, Miles McBride would be the likely replacement in the Knicks' starting lineup. Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks would obviously see their minutes increase off the bench as well.
Currently occupying the 4-seed spot, the Knicks are just a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 3.5 games behind the Cavs for the 3-seed entering the day.
So when it comes to the question of whether Jalen Brunson is playing tonight vs. the Hawks, the answer will be determined later on.