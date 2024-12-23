The New York Knicks announced the signing of veteran shooting guard Landry Shamet. The signing comes after New York waved Shamet earlier this year after he suffered a shoulder injury in a pre-season game. But Shamet joining the team was always part of the plan, and he adds another versatile veteran to the Knicks bench. Now, the Knicks look poised to be even better than expected considering how well they've played of late, and Shamet adds importance depth, and shooting to a team in desperate need of both things.

Landry Shamet signing helps Knicks out in a position of need

Shamet is a six-year veteran with career averages of 10.8 points in 22 minutes per game, and he has converted 38.4% of three-point attempts, according to basketball reference. Prior to last season, Shamet's career low was 8.3 points per game (36.8% three-point shooting).

Granted, Shamet's stat line was less impressive last season (7.1 points on 33.8% three-point shooting); however, that can be a result of one of two things: he played a career-low 15.8 minutes per game, and he had fewer open looks as a result of the Washington Wizards lack of offensive threats.

Regardless, Shamet is a gifted shooter who coach Tom Thibodeau values because of his experience playing with Cam Payne and Mikal Bridges (while on the Phoenix Suns). He is unlikely to play major minutes, as Payne is the backup point guard and Mikal Bridges and Miles McBride have most of the shooting guard minutes locked down. Still, the six-foot-four-inch shooting guard represents another shooter with a real NBA pedigree, and that can be meaningful.

Knicks' depth is improved by Shamet

The Knicks rotation can absolutely use another shooting guard. The depth chart is awfully thin at the moment. Beyond their starting five, the Knicks play only four players, consistently—Miles McBride, Precious Achiuwa, Cam Payne, and Jericho Sims. Sims and Achiuwa are both big men who are entirely necessary considering a lack of size in the starting five.

In other words, the Knicks bench boasts only two non-big men, and both are point guards (or traditional point guard size). So, if Bridges, Josh Hart, or O.G. Anunoby get into foul trouble or—God forbid—get injured, there were no notable backups, until now.

Landry Shamet as an insurance policy

Landry Shamet is as much an insurance policy as he is a weapon. His experience and cool demeanor mean he can hold down the fort for an extended period of time without the team coming completely undone. Sure, New York needs its starters to succeed on a bigger scale (e.g., in the playoffs), but having capable depth is incredibly important.

Think back to last season. After going on an absolute heater after adding Anunoby, New York struggled without Anunoby and Julius Randle. Why? Because two capable forwards were out at the same time for a number of months. But the presence of Hart (and to a lesser degree, Achiuwa) helped the Knicks stay afloat. So, instead of going 7-20 (or possibly worse), the Knicks went 13-14, keeping them in prime playoff position.

Of course, it felt like the world was ending in the moment; but in hindsight, going without Anunoby and Randle didn't do that much damage. Shamet can play a similar role if needed (which hopefully is not).

To be clear, there is still more to do in terms of fleshing out the depth chart. Specifically, New York still needs a bigger wing (we see you, TJ Warren). However, that's a problem for another day. For now, the Knicks just added a tangible piece to a team that was dangerously thin at his position. And just think, the Knicks front office has another month-and-a-half to maneuver before the trade deadline.