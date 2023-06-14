The New York Knicks find themselves coming off an impressive 2022-23 campaign where they finished with the eighth-best record in the association (47-35) and clinched their first playoff series win in a decade. Now, heading into the offseason, fans and media pundits alike expect them to look toward making some sort of splash to bolster their roster. One move odds makers see them making is signing Russell Westbrook.

After a severely underwhelming one-and-a-half-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, the former MVP was traded mid-way through this past season and, ultimately, bought out where he would go on to sign with the Clippers via free agency.

Though he went on to have quite a sound impact on the club and has an interest in staying put, some believe there's a chance Russell Westbrook could wind up jumping ship this summer in search of a more lucrative offer than the one LA could dish out to him.

Should this happen, and the point guard searches for greener pastures, Betonline.ag has the Knicks boasting the best odds at +200 of being his next landing spot.

Russell Westbrook went on to finish off his season strong while playing for the Los Angeles Clippers. In 21 regular season games played, the nine-time All-Star went on to post impressive averages of 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while shooting a highly efficient 48.9% from the field and 35.6% from distance.

During their five-game playoff run against the Phoenix Suns, Westbrook would up his productivity even further, as he would post per-game averages of 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 35.7% from deep.