The wild ending to Monday night's showdown between the New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets continues to spark outrage from fans and observers. Take for example former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins, who did not shy away from calling out the refs in the said contest over the way they handled its conclusion.

“That was one of the worst calls I've seen in NBA history, even when I was playing… The officials messed up a great basketball game… They knew they was wrong,” Perkins said on First Take.

Perkins was right in saying that the refs knew they were wrong because the officials admitted after the game that Knicks guard Jalen Brunson shouldn't have been slapped with the brutal foul call in the dying seconds of the matchup. Brunson challenged a desperate shot by Rockets guard Aaron Holiday from downtown before getting called for a foul, leading to Holiday's game-winning free throws. The Rockets came away with a 105-103 win.

What adds to the pain of the Knicks is the fact that it was their third loss in a row and fourth in five outings. Losing in such a manner has left a bitter taste in New York's mouth.

There is no need for New York to push the panic button, but the frustration they can't the losing continue, especially with the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers winning of late. At the moment, the Knicks are fourth in the Easter with a 33-21 record.

The Knicks will look to rinse off that taste and get back to their winning ways when they visit the Orlando Magic this Wednesday.