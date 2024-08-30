Frances Tiafoe’s admiration for Jalen Brunson might suggest that Brunson is rising to superstar status in New York, perhaps even rivaling Jay-Z. Before his second-round match against Alexander Shevchenko on Wednesday, Tiafoe wore a Jalen Brunson New York Knicks jersey.

As one of the ATP Tour’s most captivating players, Frances Tiafoe has drawn attention from fans across various sports.

Notable athletes from outside tennis often make the trip to see Tiafoe play. The newest name on this list is NBA star Mikal Bridges. Tiafoe greeted Bridges with flair by wearing the jersey of his Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson.

Before his second-round match at the US Open 2024, World No. 20 Frances Tiafoe warmed up in Jalen Brunson’s Knicks jersey, even though he knew Mikal Bridges would be attending the match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

“It's funny. I was actually trying to wear a Mikal Bridges [jersey] because he was coming to the match today and he texted me that he was coming to the match, but I'm just not a morning person, so I put it on and then when I took it off to go practice, I was, like, God, Jalen,” he said.

The Maryland native defended his decision by calling Brunson the ‘man’ of New York City. Tiafoe went so far as to compare the Knicks point guard to the legendary rapper Jay-Z, praising Brunson’s impact.

“But yeah, Brunson, he’s the man here. He’s damn near bigger than Jay-Z,” said Tiafoe in a video posted by New York Basketball via X (formerly Twitter).

Being on the same level with Jay-Z

Jalen Brunson has made a significant impact in New York, guiding the Knicks to the NBA playoffs in both of his seasons at Madison Square Garden.

Arriving from the Dallas Mavericks with high expectations, the star guard has undeniably surpassed them.

It's tough for anyone to rival Jay-Z's place in the New York City hierarchy. His song “Empire State of Mind” celebrates his deep affection for the city, mentioning neighborhoods like Brooklyn, Tribeca, Harlem, and Bed-Stuy, as well as the Knicks, Nets, and Yankees.

Brunson moved into that elite category largely due to his outstanding performance for the Knicks in last season's NBA playoffs. The 6-foot-2 bruising point guard averaged 32.4 points and 7.5 assists per game across 13 starts.

Jalen Brunson becoming a New York Knicks legend

Brunson joined a select group as the fourth player in NBA history to score 40 or more points in four straight playoff games. He achieved this during Games 4 through 6 of the first round against the Philadelphia 76ers and Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers.

In July, the Knicks superstar won over fans even more by signing a new contract worth $113 million less than he could have earned if he had waited until next summer to extend his deal.

Brunson's choice to forgo the extra money now will give the Knicks the flexibility to retain their core players—Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, and OG Anunoby—while avoiding the second apron tax level.

The Knicks appeared poised for an Eastern Conference Finals run, but injuries to crucial players in the early rounds of the playoffs ultimately derailed their progress.

Frances Tiafoe's stellar US Open so far and his affinity with NBA players

Brunson's jersey and Mikal Bridges' support seemed to energize Tiafoe, who defeated Alexander Shevchenko, who retired with Tiafoe ahead 6-4, 6-1, and 1-0.

Tiafoe will next face Ben Shelton, rekindling their quarterfinal showdown from last year.

Frances Tiafoe has showcased NBA gear at the U.S. Open for the past three years. In 2022, he wore a Kevin Durant jersey, followed by an Immanuel Quickley jersey, and this year, he chose a Jalen Brunson jersey. Speaking to reporters, Tiafoe shared his reasons for connecting with NBA players.

“I'm friends with a lot of guys in the league just 'cause I follow hoops a lot, I have a lot of hoops celebrations. I did his celebration to him [Mikal Bridges] after the match and he was laughing. Yeah, it’s all just my love for hoop, and them just following me because someone of color playing tennis, that’s kind of the connection,” said the 26-year old Tiafoe.

He has earned three titles and nearly $12 million throughout his career, with a record of 201-184. The U.S. Open offers a strong opportunity for him to add more trophies to his collection.