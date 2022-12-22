By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

All good things come to an end. With every fleeting high comes an inevitably crushing low, and the New York Knicks learned that the hard way on Wednesday night. Despite Julius Randle’s best efforts, the Knicks saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end after losing to the Toronto Raptors, 113-106, due to an incredible 52-point explosion from Pascal Siakam.

After the game, however, Julius Randle made sure to remain even-keeled. He cautioned against the Knicks getting too down on themselves.

“Move on to the next one. Another opportunity to win a game on Friday and that’s what we plan to do. Let one get away from us tonight, tough back-to-back. We’ll be prepared to get back into it on Friday,” Randle said, per SNY Knicks.

Despite being at home, it’s always tough to claim a victory on the second night of a back-to-back against a rested team. Perhaps that was why the Knicks lost steam at the end, with Pascal Siakam running roughshod all over the Knicks’ defense. Still, this loss shouldn’t put a damper on what has been such an incredible December of Julius Randle and the Knicks.

In fact, Randle posted his 15th double-double of the season, dropping 30 points and 13 rebounds albeit in a losing effort. Six of those have come in this month alone, with four more games to spare. His defense on Siakam may have been suboptimal, but it’s difficult to rag too much on Randle what with the scoring burden he’s tasked with.

Julius Randle and the Knicks will look to start a new winning streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, riding high off a game-winner from Ayo Dosunmu.