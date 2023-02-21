Philadelphia 76ers guard and G Leaguer Mac McClung went viral over the weekend for his insane performance in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest en route to the title. His final slam, an epic 540-degree throwdown, sealed the deal for him as fans and players alike declared that the battle was over.

McClung’s dunk contest showing generated a tons of views for the NBA, with video traffic of his performance getting 520 million views in the first 12 hours alone. It’s safe to say that he really saved the competition.

However, while everyone is heaping praise on the youngster, New York Knicks swingman Evan Fournier couldn’t help but point out that McClung didn’t really do a 540 dunk. In his eyes, it was just another 360 dunk–though he emphasized that it doesn’t make it less impressive.

“I hate to be that guy but is it really a 540 tho? Impressive dunk regardless but looks more of a 360 to me,” Fournier wrote on Twitter.

To be fair to Evan Fournier, he does make a great point. Mac McClung actually started his spin facing away from the rim, and he ended up in the same position before throwing down his slam. So basically, it was really just a 360 dunk.

However, if one considers the fact that he was facing the rim when approaching it before jumping, then it could be considered a 540 dunk.

I hate to be that guy but is it really a 540 tho? Impressive dunk regardless but looks more of a 360 to me https://t.co/BdTP731Wcz — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) February 19, 2023

For what it’s worth, legendary skater Tony Hawk–who’s definitely familiar with all kinds of spins and turns–did comment and note that it’s a 540.

“On behalf of the vertical skateboarding community, it is a verified 540,” Hawk responded in the comment of Fournier’s post after someone asked for his input.