After a season-ending shoulder injury derailed New York Knicks forward Julius Randle's 2023-24 campaign in January, months before the Knicks returned to the Eastern Conference semifinals, the three-time All-Star is looking forward to his 11th NBA season. Randle celebrated his “30 for 3” program this week. Then, a clip from his YouTube series, “Julius Randle: Life's Greater Mission,” shows him discussing how he deals with criticism posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“There's always going to be doubters, there's always going to be naysayers. There's going to be people that tell you what you can't do because they haven't done it, you know? And, that's always been my mindset,” Randle says in the clip. “Block out the noise. Focus. Does it piss me off? Hell yeah, it pisses me off. Does it get to me sometimes? Yeah, I’m human. You are not going to be perfect in it. I am not perfect.”

Randle, who's often attacked for his shot selection in settling for contested field goal attempts and disappearing at the end of close games, couldn't deny its impact. Still, he tries to use it as motivation.

“I'm an emotional person. It gets to me. It bothers me. But the biggest thing that I do is I use it as fuel,” Randle added. “When you tell me that I can't do something, that's the biggest motivation for me. I love it, you know? And I'm gonna use the energy not to beat myself up but to use it to just prove you wrong but just prove myself right at the end of the day. The only thing that matters is what you believe, not what somebody else believes or says about you. It only matters what you believe.”

Julius Randle raises $1.3 million through his '30 for 3′ program

Knicks star Julius Randle sponsored the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School opening in The Bronx, the nation's first high school with a curriculum designed around a basketball career. Randle's '30 for 3′ program donated $500 for every three Randle made throughout 2023-24. He made 76 threes for $38,000 on the floor but eventually raised $1.3 million, per SNY TV's Ian Begley.

“He’s funded addition of 8 full time literary teachers. Reading levels of more than 200 students have increased by several grade levels at the school,” Begley said. “Today, school named its basketball court after Randle.”

The Knicks will lean on Randle while Mitchell Robinson rehabs throughout the beginning of the regular season. They're first preseason game is against the Charlotte Hornets on Ocotber 6.