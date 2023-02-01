The New York Knicks have an undeniably huge market. After all, the team is based in the Big Apple and calls the storied Madison Square Garden home. For Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, just the building alone is enough to make superstars feel attracted to the idea of playing for New York, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Tom Thibodeau, on the allure of Madison Square Garden to superstar players over the generations: “The Garden has always been that way.” Thibodeau goes on to call it the most unique building in the NBA.

Although the Knicks have not had any success in landing any of the truly elite players in the league in the past several free agency periods like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, or Stephen Curry, it will always be thrown into the mix of potential landing spots for the big stars, just like their counterpart over in the West Coast in the form of of the Los Angeles Lakers.

It all boils down to establishing a winning tradition again for the Knicks and showing that the team is being led by a capable coaching staff, front office, and ownership. Thibodeau is already having relative success in his third season as head coach of the Knicks, with New York playing like a true playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.

Winning the Jalen Brunson sweepstakes in the last offseason is a step in the right direction for the Knicks, who are poised to make just their second playoff appearance since the 2013-14 NBA season.