After a challenging loss to the Atlanta Hawks that knocked the New York Knicks out of the Emirates NBA Cup, head coach Tom Thibodeau responded to inquiries regarding the officiating and how it managed the game's physicality in such a pivotal matchup.

Wednesday’s game featured Jacyn Goble as one of the officials. Knicks fans might recall Goble as the referee responsible for the controversial phantom foul on Jalen Brunson during New York’s last-second loss to the Houston Rockets in February. The Knicks protested the outcome of that game but ultimately came up short in their appeal.

The Knicks-Hawks game on Wednesday night was officiated by Jacyn Goble, Ben Taylor, and Natalie Sago.

Tom Thibodeau wasn't happy with the refs

“I looked at who was refereeing. I knew what it was going to be like,” Thibs remarked.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau didn’t shy away from expressing his thoughts on Jacyn Goble when questioned about the officiating following Wednesday’s loss. Although the Knicks finished the game with just one more personal foul than the Hawks, there was a noticeable stretch during the third and fourth quarters where the officiating appeared inconsistent.

The Knicks were whistled for 14 fouls compared to 13 for the Atlanta Hawks—a narrow difference. However, with NBA teams averaging 19.4 fouls per game this season, according to Basketball Reference, Wednesday’s matchup at Madison Square Garden stood out as a game where the officials seemed to allow a more physical style of play.

Atlanta seemed to avoid foul calls during key moments while rebounding and defending, whereas the Knicks appeared to take hits without whistles in their favor. This was particularly evident with Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Naturally, Thibodeau refrains from blaming officiating for the loss. Instead, the veteran Knicks coach attributes the defeat to his players, citing their inability to adapt to the game's physicality or maintain their energy throughout.

The Atlanta Hawks coming from behind for a trip to Vegas

This became especially clear during the third quarter, as the Hawks wiped away a double-digit Knicks lead and surged ahead with a 34-18 scoring advantage. Atlanta also dominated the rebounding battle, securing a 58-49 overall edge, including a decisive 22-14 advantage on the offensive glass.

The New York Knicks have a talented starting lineup, but there are moments when they run low on energy. This makes the bench even more critical. Unfortunately, the Knicks are lacking in depth this season, with their bench contributing only 20.8 points per game, the lowest in the league. While this approach may work during the regular season against a range of opponents, it could become a disadvantage when the playoffs arrive.

Sitting as the fourth seed in the East serves as proof of their success so far. However, relying on just five core players is a tough strategy to maintain, especially during the grueling postseason.

The intensity of the playoffs can be exhausting, and Tom Thibodeau's demanding style only adds to the physical toll on his players. As the Knicks work to solidify their team chemistry, it's equally important for the front office to consider depth beyond their star players.

The loss drops the Knicks to a 15-10 record and eliminates them from the NBA Cup. They will host the Orlando Magic on Sunday, while the Hawks head to Las Vegas to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinals on Saturday.