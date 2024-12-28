The New York Knicks are currently vibing. They have won eight of their last 10 games, and they are presently the third-seed in the Eastern Conference despite playing more road games (17) than home (14). Long story short, there is a lot to celebrate. Karl-Anthony Towns is playing like an MVP. Jalen Brunson has figured out how to orchestrate without scoring every single night. And the roles of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart have all become significantly clearer and more predictable of late. Still, no team is perfect. And the Knicks absolutely have areas that require the front office's attention. So, with that, let's explore the most desirable—and realistic—trade target for the Knicks.

What makes a strong trade candidate?

New York recently addressed their need in the backcourt. As far as the Knicks are concerned, there are two remaining areas that must be addressed, wing and center. Their wing depth is non-existent. They literally have no backup wings with any experience to speak of. None. The Knicks have three incredible wings in their starting lineup (Anunoby, Bridges, and Hart). But that's all. And that's dangerous. What if one of them gets injured? Or fouls out in a critical game?

And if wing depth is a mild concern, center depth should keep the Knicks' front office up all night, every night. There is none. Sure, Jericho Sims is technically a center, and Sims has actually received some trade interest of late. But is Sims the guy you want to turn to in important moments?

Precious Achiuwa is also a backup center, sort of. But he's not big enough to guard bigger, more dominant centers. Then there's Mitchell Robinson, who is technically the team's main backup (presumably). But Robinson is still out for the next month or so. And while the Knicks could be great with a healthy Robinson, who knows how long he will stay healthy after he's back?

So, that means New York needs a capable center and a versatile wing. The latter is easier to find. In fact, it might be found within the organization. TJ Warren could eventually play that role for New York. Warren is on the team's G-League affiliate (Westchester Knicks), and the six-foot-eight-inch NBA veteran is averaging 25.1 points per game so far this season. In other words, the Knicks should prioritize the addition of a backup center, and they should do so via the trade market.

Who might fit the bill? Jonas Valanciunas

This trade can't be made in a vacuum. The Knicks cannot take back more salary in a trade than they send out, which makes completing a deal a little more difficult. Further, they traded most of their first-round picks to Brooklyn last offseason for Bridges. But there is probably just enough draft capital left to entice a team. And there are some younger assets they could include, too. So, it ultimately boils down to who's available and which team wants to work with the Knicks.

The Washington Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas will be in high demand. He's making just $9.9 million this season, making him more than affordable for his output. Speaking of his output, he's averaging 11.6 points and eight rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game. And he's been incredibly durable of late, having started all 82 games last season.

What might Washington want in return for Valanciunas? Achiuwa and Miles McBride add up to about $10.7 million. But that is a lot to give up for Valanciunas. Maybe Washington would settle for Achiuwa, Tyler Kolek, Ariel Huckporti, filler salary, and draft compensation?

Who might fit the bill? Walker Kessler

If Valanciunas doesn't work for whatever reason, the Knicks' interest in the Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler is well-established. Utah executive Danny Ainge has seemed resistant to the idea of trading with New York, but maybe he changes his mind. What is the Knicks offered McBride and draft compensation? Ultimately, the market for Kessler hasn't materialized. And Utah (7-22) is not competitive. So, why keep a guy who's salary nearly doubles next season when they can invest in playing rookie Kyle Filipowski, save money, and add more draft capital?

For what it's worth, Kessler would be a great addition. He's averaging 10.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game. His presence would likely necessitate a Robinson trade because there are simply not enough minutes for Towns, Robinson, and Kessler—but that's a great problem to have.

Speaking of a Robinson trade, the Knicks could explore moving their resident defensive anchor to fill their hole at backup center. That may seem counterintuitive, but the Knicks are at a place in their lifecycle where they would be better served by a reliable backup who remains healthy than a borderline superstar like Robinson who does not.

Robinson makes $14 million this season. The idea of swapping Robinson for a backup is tougher because of New York's salary restriction. However, Utah and Washington are both presently under the cap and could probably make a deal around Robinson and draft compensation for Kessler or Valanciunas.

If either Washington or Utah is open to a deal with New York remains to be seen. However, those two players must be seen as the most desirable trade targets for New York. The Knicks will obviously have to send out either Achiuwa or McBride, given their roster and salary situation. But if the Knicks can add either without giving up both (or anything else too meaningful) from their current roster, it would be a huge win. And remember, when in doubt, have faith in team president, Leon Rose.