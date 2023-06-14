Kofi Kingston has achieved a lot during his 15-year career in WWE. He is among the most accomplished superstars of all time and has some of the most memorable moments in WWE history. Kingston is a 15-time Tag Team Champion, 4-time Intercontinental Champion, 3-time United States Champion, and former WWE Champion. He is also a Triple Crown, Grand Slam, and Tag Team Triple Crown Champion. Not only is Kingston a successful singles competitor, but he is arguably the most accomplished tag team wrestler of all time. There's no doubt that one day Kingston will be a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Out of all his accomplishments over the years, winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania is one of his most memorable. “KofiMania” took over WWE on the road to WrestleMania 35. Until then, Kingston had never held a world championship during his then 11-year run in WWE. Fans got behind him and supported him like never before and forced WWE to reward his hard work with a WWE Championship victory.

Years later, Kofi Kingston's New Day partner Big E reached the top of the mountain by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and becoming WWE Champion. Like Kingston, Big E's world title victory was long overdue. Big E and Kingston are two of the hardest workers in the company and among some of the biggest fan favorites. Despite being in a tag team for so many years, fans knew they each deserved to become world champions one day.

Xavier Woods is the only New Day member who hasn't held a world championship. In fact, Woods has never even held a singles title during his time in WWE. He is a former King of the Ring winner and 12-time Tag Team Champion, but his resume as a singles competitor doesn't match Big E or Kingston's. Just because his resume doesn't match up doesn't mean he's not deserving of a world championship win, though.

Woods deserves a title run because of his sacrifice and dedication over the years. He has consistently been one of the most entertaining, charismatic, and hardworking superstars on the roster and is as reliable as they come. There is zero doubt that fans would get behind him and support him as they did for Kingston and Big E.

Kingston believes Woods' time is coming. During an interview with Battleground Podcast, Kingston says Woods has proven he can be a world champion one day.

“It's coming,” Kingston said. “You know, it's coming. It's just a matter of time, you know. I've been out now for almost 12 weeks and Woods has been doing his thing as a singles competitor. I don't think a lot of people realize like how talented he is. And, you know, he's just out there proving it every single week. So, it's just a matter of time.”

Months ago, Woods revealed that he believes he deserves a world championship match. While speaking to WhatCulture Wrestling, Woods reminded everybody that he was the first man to break Roman Reigns' winning streak. Although he didn't pin the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he technically won by disqualification, the same way Seth Rollins won at Royal Rumble.

“Yes, very much so,” Woods said. “The fact that I won King of the Ring by beating a former Intercontinental Champion in Ricochet, by beating a former Heavyweight Champion in Jinder Mahal, while beating the first-ever Universal Champion in Finn Balor and then going on to defeat each of The Usos in singles competition and then be the only man, sorry because Seth Rollins but we'll talk about that one but not mine. I'm the first man to break Roman Reigns' two-year winning streak.”

Would you like to see Woods become a world champion one day? If WWE takes the time to build up and turn Woods into a legitimate contender and create a great storyline, there's no reason he shouldn't be able earn this status. Woods deserves to be showcased more and given more TV time overall. Especially now that Big E and Kofi Kingston are out, this is a perfect time to build up Woods. Hopefully, Woods will one day become the final member of the New Day to win a world championship.

