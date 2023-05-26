Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian hung out at Travis Barker’s Blink-182 concert as their Italy drama plays out on their reality show ‘The Kardashians’. “Look who’s together on @kardashianshulu season 3 premiere night,” the Poosh founder wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday (May 24) with a selfie of she and Kim. The sisters were backstage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, performed that night.

Kourtney was seen wearing a Blink-182 t-shirt with overalls and Kim threw up a peace sign and kissy face at the camera.

The post came hours before the premiere of season three of ‘The Kardashians’ where the sisters weren’t seeing eye-to-eye in Italy. Kourtney and Travis got married in Dolce & Gabbana’s L’Ulivetta villa, in Portofino, Italy last May. Kourtney and Kim fueded over the Skims founder’s collaboration with the Italian fashion house.

“My mom has known [Domenico] Dolce and [Stefano] Gabbana for a long time and they were always asking me — even before the wedding — if we could do a book,” Kim explained in the season premiere. “Kourtney and Travis just worked with Dolce and that was her whole vibe of her wedding. Then after the wedding, I got a call saying they wanted me to creative direct their fashion show in Milan. I think this is such a good opportunity that I don’t want to pass this up.”

“They want me to do a collection and design,” Kim added. “I think it is a little too soon after Kourtney’s wedding and I want to wait a year.”

Kourteny took it as Kim was using her wedding as a “business opportunity” with Dolce & Gabbana

“People think that it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not,” Kourtney said in the teaser.

Kim defended herself against Kourtney’s remarks saying that she took Kourtney’s wedding into consideration after she accepted the collaboration.

“I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head,” the SKKN by Kim founder revealed. “I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.’”