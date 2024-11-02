ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Kraken continue their Canadian road trip as they visit the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Senators prediction and pick.

The Kraken come into the game sitting at 5-5-1 on the year. They have struggled as of late, with just one win in their last five games. Last time out, they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs took the 1-0 lead in the first period and then added two more goals in the second period. The Maple Leafs took a 4-1 victory over the Kraken.

Meanwhile, the Senators move into Friday night sitting at 5-4-0 on the year. Prior to Friday night, they won three of their last five games. They went into the game Friday after an 8-1 victory over the Blues. On Friday night, the Senators are on the road against the Rangers.

Here are the Kraken-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Senators Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +116

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Kraken vs Senators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken has been led by Jared McCann this year. The top-line forward has scored five goals this year while adding nine assists on the season. He is joined on the top line by Jordan Eberle. Eberle comes into the game with six goals and three assists on the year. He also has a power-play goal this year. Matty Beniers rounds out the top line. He has two goals and five assists this year.

Meanwhile, Andre Burakovasky has made an impact this year, playing currently on the second line. He has six assists on the year, with three of them coming on the power play. The Kraken also get solid production from the blue line. Ryker Evans has three goals and four assists this year, with a goal on the power play. Brandon Montour has four goals and five assists on the year from the blue line. Finally, Chandler Stephenson has been solid this year, with a goal and seven assists.

Joey Daccord is expected to be in the net for the Seattle Kraken in this one. He is 4-2-1 on the year with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Last time out, Daccord stopped 26 of 29 shots in a loss to the Maple Leafs. It was the second time in three games that Daccord has given up three goals, going 0-2 in those two games.

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ottawa Senators are returning their top line from last year. Brady Tkachuk leads the line. Last year he led the team with 37 goals, while also having 37 assists. He has six goals and seven assists so far this year. He will be joined by Tim Stutzle. Stutzle was second on the team while leading the team in assists. Stutzle had 18 goals and 52 assists last year, for a total of 70 points. He has five goals and nine assists on the year already. Meanwhile, Michal Amadio has moved up to the top line. Amadio has just one assist this year.

Drake Batherson will be leading the second line. He was third on the team in points last year. Batherson had 28 goals and 38 assists last year. Batherson had five goals and seven assists this year. He is joined by Claude Giroux on the line. He has five goals and six assists this year. Meanwhile, Josh Norris has been solid already this year. He has four goals and four assists already on the season. Further, blueliner Jake Sanderson has also been solid this year. He has a goal and seven assists on the year.

Anton Forsberg is expected to in goal for the Senators in this one. He is 2-2-0 on the year with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. He struggled last time out, giving up four goals on 29 shots in a loss to the Avalanche. It was the second time in three games he has given up four goals in a game.

Final Kraken-Senators Prediction & Pick

The odds in this early season NHL game between the Kraken and Senators see a close game. The Kraken are scoring 3.27 goals per game this year while sitting tied for 13th in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. The Senators have not been as solid on defense, sitting 23rd in the NHL in goals-against per game, allowing 3.44 goals per game. Still, they have scored great this year. The Senators are scoring 4.22 goals per game this year. The Senators have 25 goals in the last five games. Take the Senators in this one.

Final Kraken-Senators Prediction & Pick: Senators ML (-138)