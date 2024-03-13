Kristen Stewart was not happy with CBS censoring her Rolling Stone cover. She fired back in a fiery NSFW rant during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
During her appearance on The Late Show, Colbert revealed CBS didn't want him to show the Rolling Stone cover, which shows Stewart in a jockstrap. Stewart fired back.
“Well, it's a little ironic because I feel like I've seen a lot of male pubic hair on the cover of things,” Stewart said. “I've seen a lot of hands in pants and unbuttoned, I think there's a certain overt acknowledgment of a female sexuality that has its own volition in a way that is annoying for people who are sexist and homophobic.”
The two then agreed that the cover isn't overly-explicit. “I think it also violates public expectations of female sexuality as opposed to how you're presenting it here,” Colbert said.
Stewart then responded, “Yes, because female sexuality isn't supposed to actually want anything but to be had. And that feels like it's protruding in a way that might be annoying. But f**k you.”
Kristen Stewart's career
Kristen Stewart first gained notoriety for her role as Bella in the Twilight series. She had also starred in the likes of Panic Room, Zathura: A Space Adventure, and Into the Wild before the Twilight franchises commenced.
During and after her Twilight tenure, Stewart began taking on varied roles. She's starred in the likes of Snow White and the Huntsman, Still Alice, Charlie's Angels, and Underwater.
In 2021, Stewart starred in Spencer as Princess Diana. That performance landed Stewart her first Oscar nomination. She's subsequently starred in Crimes of the Future, Love Lies Bleeding, and Love Me.