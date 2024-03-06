On the red carpet for the Love Lies Bleeding premiere, Kristen Stewart stunned fans.
Thanks to the outlets present at the Los Angeles premiere of Love Lies Bleeding, fans got a look at Stewart's outfit. She was donning a risqué black outfit akin to that of the character on the film's poster.
Kristen Stewart attends the "Love Lies Bleeding" Los Angeles Premiere with cast and director Rose Glass. pic.twitter.com/kTeytMJiPw
— IndieWire (@IndieWire) March 6, 2024
“Kristen Stewart oH MY GOD??” one X user weighed in.
Kristen Stewart and Love Lies Bleeding
Love Lies Bleeding is a new romantic thriller film from Rose Glass (Saint Maud). She co-wrote the script with Weronika Tofilska. It follows a gym manager and their relationship with a crime family and bodybuilder. Stewart stars as Lou, the gym manager, Ed Harris plays her father, and Katy O'Brian plays Jackie, the bodybuilder. Dave Franco, Jena Malone, and Anna Baryshnikov also star in the film.
Upon its premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Love Lies Bleeding was acquired by A24. The film is receiving a limited theatrical release beginning on March 8 before going wide on March 15.
Kristen Stewart is an Oscar-nominated actress known for her roles in the Twilight saga. She played Bella in all five films and starred in the films alongside the likes of Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.
After Twilight, Stewart began taking on a variety of roles. She has since starred in the likes of Equals, Charlie's Angels, Underwater, and Crimes of the Future. In 2021, she starred as Princess Diana in Spencer from Pablo Larraín (Jackie). The film garnered Stewart her first Oscar nomination to date.
She also starred in another film that premiered at Sundance this year, Love Me. Steven Yeun and Stewart star in the post-apocalyptic romance film.