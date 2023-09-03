Broadway sensation Kristin Chenoweth and her longtime partner, Josh Bryant, have officially become husband and wife after being engaged in 2021.

The couple's journey to this momentous occasion has been a source of inspiration for many. Their love story began several years ago and has since blossomed into a strong and enduring partnership. Chenoweth and Bryant have often spoken openly about the support and mutual respect that form the foundation of their relationship.

In a collaborated Instagram post with People, Kristin Chenoweth is seen looking absolutely radiant in an elegant Pamella Roland nude and pink gown, while Bryant, a successful musician, sported a dapper suit.

“I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life. I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn't do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy go?’ I’m so blessed,” Chenoweth said in an interview with People.

Kristin Chenoweth starred in “Wicked”, “Steel Pier”, and “Promises, Promises”, so you can expect the Broadway star's wedding was sure to be filled with just as much musicality by preparing a “jam session.” The pair had a string quartet play from the balcony, as well as a special performance from Marissa Rosen singing “The Prayer” in tribute to their Christian faith.

The wedding's theme was pink, one of Chenoweth's signature colors. “Without having to even ask Kristin, I knew that the theme would probably be pink-oriented in some way,” Josh Bryant said to People. Kristin mentioned that this was important to her as she wanted to still be herself while being married to her partner.