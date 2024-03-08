In Kung Fu Panda 4, Po (Jack Black) is tasked with finding his successor as the Dragon Warrior. He also embarks on a journey with Zhen (Awkwafina) to take on the Chameleon (Viola Davis).
So what goes down? How does the film set up more potential films in the successful animated franchise? We break it all down.
What's Kung Fu Panda 4 about?
Po is loving life as the Dragon Warrior when the fourth film commences. He's taking on foes and is a successful Dragon Warrior. He is also helping out his dad's noodle shop.
However, Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman), alerts Po that he needs to find a successor. It's time for Po to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, the next natural step in his progression.
After attempting to be slick and choose himself, Po gives in to picking his successor. That moment, though, doesn't come until the end of the film.
Ending explained
Note: Spoilers ahead for Kung Fu Panda 4
Po ultimately chooses Zhen to be the next Dragon Warrior, a decision that makes Shifu spit out his tea. The two met when Zhen attempted to rob the Jade Palace. To get out of prison time, Zhen promises that she will lead Po to the Chameleon, who was terrorizing villages posing as Tai Lung (Ian McShane).
The Chameleon
While yes, Chameleon can take the form of anyone from Po's rogues' gallery (and very well does by the end of Kung Fu Panda 4), she can't fight like they do. To do so, she would require Po's staff to open the Spirit Realm. After a double cross in which Zhen betrays Po, Chameleon gets the staff, opens the Spirit Realm, and extracts the kung fu powers of Po's past foes.
Feeling bad about betraying him, Zhen helps Po defeat the Chameleon. In a slick teaching moment, Po appears to be trapped, leaving Zhen to handle the battle. But as she did earlier in the film, Po was going “method,” and it showed Zhen can stand on her own.
After defeating the Chameleon, Po sends his rogues gallery back to the Spirit Realm, including his latest villain. Before heading back, Tai Lung acknowledges Po as the rightful Dragon Warrior. It's a validating moment for Po, who is grateful for the gesture.
The Furious Five's return
At the end of the film, the Furious Five returns. After being written out of the main story, it was unclear if they would appear in the film (aside from the cardboard cutout at Mr. Ping's (James Hong) restaurant, of course). All five members, Tigress, Mantis, Crane, Monkey, and Viper all appear and train Zhen as the credits begin to roll.
How the film sets up Kung Fu Panda 5
For as long as Jack Black keeps returning to the series, Po will likely always be front and center in the Kung Fu Panda franchise. However, Zhen is now positioned as the new Dragon Warrior. It won't be an easy adjustment, and another film or two as she grows into the role could be made.
Why the Furious Five aren't present in Kung Fu Panda 4's main adventure is beyond me. Perhaps it wasn't possible to gather the five A-list actors who voiced them. It's also possible that they simply didn't want to return after over eight years away from the role.
Either way, their future as a team will be something to watch in future potential installments in the franchise. The Furious Five's dynamic carried the first three films. But the fourth film introduced several new characters like Zhen and her underground friends including Han (Ke Huy Quan).
On top of all of that, the characters in the Spirit Realm could also return. The Chameleon is not killed off, but rather, she is brought to the Spirit Realm by Tai Lung, who appears to have turned a new leaf with Po. Maybe Tai Lung will return, this time as a good guy, in a future film.
Kung Fu Panda 4 is in theaters.