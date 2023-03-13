Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

After winning Best Valorant Streamer in the recent Streamer Awards, Twitch Kyedae received both love and hate on Twitter, with most of the hate saying she only won because of her cancer.

During the recently concluded Streamer Awards, the award for Best Valorant Streamer went to Kyedae. She beat the other nominees in the category, mainly QuarterJade, Shahzam, and Tarik. After the announcement, a lot of people commented about the decision on Twitter. Sadly, there were those who were not happy with the win. Most, if not all, of these hate tweets, were saying that Tarik should have won. Others, on the other hand, were saying that she only won because she had cancer and that it was a pity award. Some were even a mix of both.

Tarik was robbed honestly. She is a great valo content creator but Tarik has done everything for the community this year. — Potato (@ShyPotat) March 12, 2023

tarik robbed… — Mati (@mati_krz) March 12, 2023

let's be honest tarik deserves it and we all know why she won it — AMUN (@amun_____) March 12, 2023

Lol come on we all know why she really won — Garix (@Its_Garix) March 12, 2023

Kyedae herself commented on the win, stating that she “felt more dread than anything because [she] knew that hate [she’d] get.”

The moment I won I felt more dread than anything because I knew the hate I’d get. Woohoo. Tarik is much deserving of this award than anyone but it was fan voted. Not my fault. And I’m so sorry for whoever this upset — kyedae 🧡 (@kyedae) March 12, 2023

She also mentioned that “Tarik is much deserving of this award than anyone but it was fan voted.” This was also brought up by the host and founder of The Streamer Awards QTCinderella, who mirrored what Kyedae said, saying that “For everyone talking shit on kyedae understand this is 70% based off popular vote”

For everyone talking shit on kyedae understand this is 70% based off popular vote- here’s the final numbers Kydae

Jodi

Tarik

Shazam It’s sad to see results from my award show being used to hate on creators who are meant to be celebrated 😔 please grow up and do better. — QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) March 13, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

QTCinderella also mentioned in a follow-up Tweet that she was “genuinely considering removing the Valorant category next year based on the community’s behavior to this.” We will have to wait until next year to see if they really will remove the whole category.

Of course, not everyone was in on the hate. There was an outpouring of support for Kyedae’s win alongside Tweets of congratulations. A lot of people brought up that Kyedae brought up that she made the announcement after the voting period closed. Others were saying that Kyedae worked hard for this award and that she deserved it. Others also brought up the fact that it was fan voting, and that Tarik’s fans should have voted more if they wanted him to win.

You deserved the win. That doesn’t mean that Tarik is any more or less better. This award show is mostly fan-based and it’s really not that deep! People will always be mad, especially when a woman wins, but don’t apologize for winning. It’s not your fault, congratulations 🖤 — lumi ૮꒰ ˶• ༝ •˶꒱ა (@luminousdove) March 12, 2023

for all the people saying "Tarik got robbed" mate it's a fan vote, nobody got robbed of anything y'all made the decisions — Amefern Orchid (@OrchidAmefern) March 12, 2023

If y’all watched kyedae’s streams b4 you won’t be too hung up on Tarik winning, kyedae is actually a hilarious Val streamer. I think she deserves it — Chronic.Kofee (@ChronicKofee) March 12, 2023

Tarik himself commented on the win, both via a Tweet and live while he was streaming.

Kyedae I’m seriously sorry that you gotta even deal with that bs. You actually grind hard af and 100% deserve the recognition. Y’all need to chill out fr — tarik (@tarik) March 12, 2023

Here’s what Tarik had to say about Kyedae winning the award:

All joke’s aside, though, Kyedae is a W creator. Also, we spread the fucking love. I got the last year, she got this year… You guys are getting mad at the awards, that I didn’t [win]. You guys should be mad at each other, bro, you guys should be mad at each other… I don’t even think I voted for myself… Pretty sure I voted for Kyedae or Jodi. I think I voted for Kyedae too, I’m pretty sure I voted for Kyedae as well. I can’t remember.

At the end of the day, however, Kyedae won the award. She said during her acceptance speech that she didn’t have one prepared because she was expecting someone else to win, possibly alluding to Tarik. Not only that but Kyedae also jokingly said that this was her “make-a-wish”, alluding to her cancer. We can only hope that people realize that using someone’s possibly deadly disease to put them down is not the way to go.

That’s all the information we have about Kyedae’s win in the Streamer Awards, as well as the love and hate she received. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.