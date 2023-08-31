Kyle Richards opened up about how questions about her separation with husband Mauricio Umansky are difficult to answer. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered a fan's question on her Amazon Live about how she and Mauricio are doing. The reality star said that it “has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.”

She told the fan that they get along well but did not want to give any more details.

“That’s what I’m going to share with you,” Richards said adding that it is “just too much to deal with right now.”

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky got married in 1996. They share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also the stepfather to Richards' oldest daughter Farrah Aldjufire, 32, who she shared with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. Richards and Aldjufire were married from 1988–1992.

Last month, an insider told US Weekly that the two have been in this situation for some time but “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.” After the news spread, rumors about the two began stating that the two were heading towards divorce. Umansky shot down those rumors and spoke out for the first time after the separation.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” Umansky and Richards said in a joint social media statement in July. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

The two have not given out made any additional statements at this time.