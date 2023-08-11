Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade got flirty in the country singer's music video, “Fall in Love with Me.” Wade released the video Thursday (Aug. 10) where the two friends act as neighbors. In the beginning of the video Richards plays a woman of luxury as she steps out in heels and writes the country singer a letter.

Later in the music video the two share a romantic bath while they playful blow bubbles and almost kiss.

Rumors began to swirl last month that the two were in a romantic relationship but they decided they would seemingly give the fans what they want while also controlling the narrative and keeping their power.

:I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on,” Wade explained. “If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends.”

“We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit,” Wade shared. “The Internet is going to be popping off about this one I'm sure.”

The music video follows the announcement of Richards' separation from her real estate broker husband Mauricio Umansky.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source told PEOPLE.

Take a look at the music video for “Fall in Love with Me” below: