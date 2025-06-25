Kevin Durant isn’t buying Cam’ron’s theory, per Vladtv.

After Tyrese Haliburton suffered an Achilles injury in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, concern flooded the league. The young Pacers star opened up about the mental weight of the injury, admitting it has taken a toll beyond the physical pain.

Rapper Cam’ron chimed in with his own take, claiming players need to ditch low-top sneakers to protect themselves. “Stop wearing these low cuts and 3 quarters. Please and thank you,” he wrote, suggesting footwear may be contributing to the spike in Achilles injuries.

Kevin Durant doesn’t agree with Cam’ron. “Low top shoes have absolutely nothing to do with these injuries” pic.twitter.com/ljg6wT0XAU — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Durant, who tore his Achilles in 2019 during the NBA Finals, stepped in quickly. “Brother, that has absolutely nothing to do with these injuries,” he replied.

The former MVP knows this road better than most. After his own injury in Game 5 of the 2019 Finals, Durant was visibly devastated but determined. “My road back starts now… I’m hurting deeply, but I’m OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night,” he said at the time. The journey back wasn’t easy, but he returned to elite form, earned All-NBA honors, and kept his name among the game's greats.

Now, Durant’s voice carries even more weight in this conversation—not just as a star, but as someone who lived it.

Houston trade turns up spotlight as injuries spark league-wide concern

Durant’s response to Cam’ron might have grabbed headlines, but it comes as he enters a new chapter with the Houston Rockets. The team acquired him from Phoenix in a trade that sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the No. 10 pick to the Suns. It’s a bold move for a franchise aiming to contend now and puts Durant in position to mentor Houston’s young core.

Yet, the Achilles injury conversation isn’t slowing down. Austin Rivers added to the discourse on his podcast, saying, “Basketball is heavily underestimated, in terms of how grueling it is on our bodies.” He pointed to the pace, physical demands, and non-stop movement that define today’s game.

“This will continue to happen to our stars,” Rivers warned. “The progression of our game has only put our players in a vulnerable spot.” Three high-profile Achilles injuries in one postseason has fans and players alike wondering if something needs to change.

Kevin Durant may have shut down the sneaker blame, but the spotlight remains on the league's ability to protect its stars. For Haliburton, the climb back begins now. And for Kevin Durant, the voice of experience still echoes loud.