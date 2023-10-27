Kyle Richards was not pleased seeing her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky hold hands with his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater. Andy Cohen put the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in the hot seat on his show Watch What Happens Live with Andy. The talk show host asked how she felt when she saw the photos of Umansky and Slater.

“That was very hard to see,” she responded. “Yeah that was, I mean, yes, that hurt my feelings,” Richards continued, after confirming to the Bravo host that she was upset. “I love him very much and we are amicable but that really did hurt me.”

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Respond To Dating Rumors

In photos obtained by TMZ on Monday (Oct. 23), the Dancing with the Stars contestants holding hands in comfy clothes as they headed to dinner. Rumors began to swirl that the dance partners were dating, which they have responded to.

“We do want to address this story, this whole thing that's going out and about, about whether Emma and I are dating,” Umansky said in a video alongside Slater shared to his Instagram Story Oct. 26. “About whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating.”

Which Slater echoed his statement, “We're not dating,” before he continued, “We are really good friends. We've been dancing together for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day.”

She added, “Guys you don't understand, it's intense. Like you really form a very very special bond. And I think we're similar personalities, so we've got a super supportive relationship. We're definitely there for each other. And it's beautiful, that's a great thing.”

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards Announce Separation

Umansky and Richards announced that they are going through some marital problems over the summer. They addressed the rumors that they are going through a divorce on Instagram.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the couple said in a joint statement via Instagram back in July. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

The couple shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also the stepfather to Richards' oldest daughter Farrah Aldjufire, 32, who she shared with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. Richards and Aldjufire were married from 1988–1992.