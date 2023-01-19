Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers face the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. And given the nature of their Wild Card Weekend schedule, they may be a tad more rested.

The 49ers played the very first game of the playoff schedule, beating the Seattle Seahawks. Dallas, meanwhile played the very last game of the Wild Card schedule on Monday night.

Some may point to San Francisco’s extended rest as an advantage for them. However, Shanahan says there are more negatives to extra rest than one may think.

“I love having more time, but sometimes you feel like you can’t play those Thursday night games and you get to it and your team is just off the wall because they haven’t slowed down at all,” Shanahan said on Wednesday.

Shanahan took his train of thought on the matter a step further. He referred to last year’s playoffs as an example that extra rest can be a non-factor.

“Once you get to games, especially in the playoffs, that recovery, people forget about pretty quickly and just watching the Rams last year. They beat the Cardinals as good as anyone and then they flew all the way to Tampa and I think they were up 28-0 at halftime, so I don’t think that means anything,” Shanahan said.

Either way, his players have that extra rest as they head into this matchup. It’s another big playoff showdown between Shanahan’s 49ers and Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys which is sure to be a nail-biter.

Shanahan and the 49ers are looking for their third NFC Championship appearance in the last four years. Dallas, meanwhile, is searching for their first NFC Championship appearance since 1995.